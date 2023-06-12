Over the weekend I journeyed to Trinity Gardens where City Councilmember Tarsha Jackson and the community united with Solid Waste Management and various local organizations in an effort to combat the rampant issue of illegal dumping.

This collaborative endeavor was part of the larger One Clean Houston initiative, which aims to promote cleanliness and civic pride across the city.

Illegal dumping poses a significant challenge, as the Trinity Gardens area has witnessed the disposal of car tires, construction debris, household waste and even unwanted animals. Not only does this practice obstruct drainage systems and contribute to the emergence of criminal activities, but it also diminishes the overall aesthetic appeal of the neighborhood.

It is crucial to emphasize that illegal dumping is a violation of the law. The solid waste ordinance strictly prohibits such actions. Offenders, upon their initial conviction, face fines ranging from $50 to $2,000. Subsequent convictions carry fines between $250 and $2,000. Additionally, each day that a violation persists can be considered a separate offense, further increasing the potential penalties.

By rallying against illegal dumping, the Trinity Gardens community, alongside Solid Waste Management and neighborhood organizations, strives to foster a cleaner, safer and more visually pleasing environment for all residents. Through collective efforts, they hope to raise awareness, discourage illegal dumping practices and reinforce the importance of responsible waste management within the community.