Defender Fit & Fine: Harold Chatman

1. Who is Harold Chatman?

Age: 29

Occupation: Health Coach

Education: Abilene Christian University

Major: Criminal Justice

Motto: “Health is Wealth”

Unknown facts: “I love to read and go the movies four to five times a month. Also, I was formerly in law enforcement. I learned it wasn’t for me. My values didn’t align with the organization’s goals.”

Fitness start: “When I was 11 years old, my mother used to take me to the YMCA with her. I had no idea what I was doing, but I was playing basketball most of the time, in the beginning.

“One day, she invited me to do her workout. Without hesitation, I joined in. I’m always down for a challenge. Long story short, it was history from that day. I had a drive and motivation as I saw my mom work hard in the gym. I felt I needed to protect her, and I knew I needed to be strong to do that. My father passed away when I was 17 years old. A few guys, who were regulars in the gym, took me under their wing.

“The hustle and discipline took off like a rocket. Through middle school, high school, college and life after college, I continued that discipline. I am truly grateful to my mother who pushed me into the gym at an early age.”

Fitness goal: “My top fitness goal is to maintain my physique throughout my lifetime and encourage people to adopt a healthy lifestyle.”

Fitness advice: “My advice is to hire a trained professional who can help get you started and lead you in the right direction based on your goals. This will save you a lot of time. At the same time, educate yourself on fitness and nutrition. After eight to 12 weeks, you should have a good understanding about health, wellness, and fitness. Discipline, focus, persistence, perseverance, and patience are the key factors to making sure your goals are reached.”

Social Media:

IG: @harold_the_trainer

FB: @HaroldMoHawkChatman