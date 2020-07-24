Defender Fit & Fine: Harold Chatman

1. Who is Harold Chatman?
Age: 29
Occupation: Health Coach
Education: Abilene Christian University
Major: Criminal Justice
Motto: “Health is Wealth”
Unknown facts: “I love to read and go the movies four to five times a month. Also, I was formerly in law enforcement. I learned it wasn’t for me. My values didn’t align with the organization’s goals.”
Fitness start: “When I was 11 years old, my mother used to take me to the YMCA with her. I had no idea what I was doing, but I was playing basketball most of the time, in the beginning.
“One day, she invited me to do her workout. Without hesitation, I joined in. I’m always down for a challenge. Long story short, it was history from that day. I had a drive and motivation as I saw my mom work hard in the gym. I felt I needed to protect her, and I knew I needed to be strong to do that. My father passed away when I was 17 years old. A few guys, who were regulars in the gym, took me under their wing.
“The hustle and discipline took off like a rocket. Through middle school, high school, college and life after college, I continued that discipline. I am truly grateful to my mother who pushed me into the gym at an early age.”
Fitness goal: “My top fitness goal is to maintain my physique throughout my lifetime and encourage people to adopt a healthy lifestyle.”
Fitness advice: “My advice is to hire a trained professional who can help get you started and lead you in the right direction based on your goals. This will save you a lot of time. At the same time, educate yourself on fitness and nutrition. After eight to 12 weeks, you should have a good understanding about health, wellness, and fitness. Discipline, focus, persistence, perseverance, and patience are the key factors to making sure your goals are reached.”
2. Nutrition: I treat food like medication.
“I know what good nutrition looks like. For example, proteins, grains, fruits, healthy fats and vegetables are the basics. I tell my clients to eat on a smaller plate, and drink water to fill space in the stomach. Water adds zero calories. Be mindful of what you put in your body.
“I advise to treat food like medication or premium fuel for your vehicle. How do you expect your body to perform or take shape when you are putting garbage in it? Like the old saying goes, ‘You are what you eat.’ Make health and wellness a lifestyle rather than a diet plan. If you do, it will stick with you your entire life.”
Harold’s typical daily meals:
Breakfast: Protein shake or KIND Bar and a banana
Snack: Protein donuts, unsalted mixed nuts, fruit, or fruit smoothie
Dinner: Protein (chicken, shrimp, salmon, or lean ground turkey); Carbs (roasted sweet potatoes, roasted red potatoes, brown rice, or penne pasta); Vegetables (all types, mostly green leafy vegetables)
3. Physical: Body weight exercise is effective.
“For me, the most effective fitness activities are exercises using my body weight, such as squats, lunges, push-ups, pull-ups, mountain climbers, burbees, dips, and bodyweight abs and balance exercises. I always say, ‘Body weight is the basic fundamental and adding weight makes the process much smoother.’”
4. Mental: Work self-care days into your schedule.
“When I plan my schedule each week and month, I make sure I have a certain number of clients each day. Also, every week, I make sure I get in four workouts, at least two self-care days, and two active recovery days. I make sure I am mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually prepared for anything that comes my way.
“I have people depending on me and they expect the best I have to offer. I have to make sure I’m at the top of my game. What makes it a little easier is that I am passionate about what I do, which is helping people become their best self.”
5. Spiritual: I read devotional books.
“I read the bible and a few devotional books, ‘Keep Calm and Trust God,’ ‘Keep Calm and Pray,’ and ‘In God’s Presence, A Daily Devotional.’ In addition, I have a religious group of friends. We keep each other honest and accountable. It’s just good to have someone to talk to that understands your path. I also go to bible study or, nowadays with COVID, I may listen online sometimes.”