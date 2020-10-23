Defender Fit & Fine: Joseph Whitfield

1. Who is Joseph Whitfield?

Age: 38

Occupation: Medical Insurance Specialist

Motto: “Solving one piece of the puzzle every day adds to the bigger picture.”

Unknown facts: “I’m a pretty decent basketball player since I’ve played all my life. Also, I’m a big movie buff.”

Fitness start: “I’ve always loved to be active. Working out is something in your life that you can control. There are so many things you can’t control that can be stressful. So, I like to master and be on point with the things in my life I can control and give the things I can’t control zero power.”

Fitness goal: “My fitness goal is to maximize my full potential each day and see how far I can push myself. I believe the body is an extraordinary mechanism that you can push to do unbelievable things if you’re willing to do the work.”

Fitness advice: “I know it’s scary or uncomfortable, but if every day you have the mindset of working out, it gets easier and easier until it becomes like second nature. It will improve your mental strength as well as your physical strength.”

Top 3 fitness tips:

Incorporate squats or leg presses into your workout. Both are great movements because they work more than half of your body. By working the biggest muscle group of your body, you burn more calories.

Do pull-ups to work your back and arms. Multi-purpose exercises like this maximize your time in the gym.

Do bench presses or push-ups to also multi-task.

Social Media:

IG: @datboijoe82