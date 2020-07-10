Defender Fit & Fine: Nicole Hudson

1. Who is Nicole Hudson?
Age: 47
Occupation: Owner of meal prep company, Conscious Eatz
Education: Texas State University
Major: Business
Motto: Want for your sister and brother what you want for yourself.
Unknown facts: “I have to listen to 70s R&B music while I do cardio. It relaxes me. I also love fried vegetables.”
Fitness start: “I’ve always been an ‘athlete’. I ran track and went to college on a track scholarship, so I’ve always been active. Just three years ago, I decided to take my fitness journey to another level. I trained and competed in my first body building competition.”
Fitness goal: “My top fitness goal is to stay consistent as long as my body will allow me.”
Fitness advice: “Set realistic goals. Get with like-minded people that have the same or similar goals as you. Join a gym. It is harder to work out online. Having a fitness partner will help hold you accountable.”
Social Media:
IG: @Mz_NicoleX
IG: @consciouseatz
Facebook: @NicoleXRunner
2. Nutrition: Nothing beats a proper diet.
“For snacks, I enjoy No Cow bars, ONE protein bars, baked CHEETOS® and anything chocolate.”
Nicole’s typical meals:
Breakfast: Two rice cakes with sunflower butter and banana slices
Lunch: Chicken breast with jasmine rice and Brussels sprouts
Dinner: White fish such as cod with spinach
View this post on Instagram
Chicken salad croissant sandwiches on deck . 🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #consciouseatz
3. Physical: Cardio and proper diet work together.
“I must say that my most effective fitness activity is cardio and a proper diet. I’ve learned that I don’t need a lot of cardio to reach my goals, but I do need a proper diet.
“Following the COVID-19 quarantine, I am now back in the gym. It’s been about five weeks, but thank God for muscle memory. It’s been a crazy transition and things are not even close to being back to normal, but I’m embracing the change.”
4. Mental: I plan my days.
“I create a schedule around my training and don’t allow anything to interfere. The gym is my peace. It’s a stress reliever for me.”
5. Spiritual: I am nothing without a higher power.
“I could not do and/or maintain the things I do daily without spiritual strength and guidance. I am extremely blessed, and I do not take any of this for granted.
“Also, I’m driven by the fact that God has put me in a position to inspire and help people meet their fitness goals. I love what I do.”