Defender Fit & Fine: Nicole Hudson

1. Who is Nicole Hudson?

Age: 47

Occupation: Owner of meal prep company, Conscious Eatz

Education: Texas State University

Major: Business

Motto: Want for your sister and brother what you want for yourself.

Unknown facts: “I have to listen to 70s R&B music while I do cardio. It relaxes me. I also love fried vegetables.”

Fitness start: “I’ve always been an ‘athlete’. I ran track and went to college on a track scholarship, so I’ve always been active. Just three years ago, I decided to take my fitness journey to another level. I trained and competed in my first body building competition.”

Fitness goal: “My top fitness goal is to stay consistent as long as my body will allow me.”

Fitness advice: “Set realistic goals. Get with like-minded people that have the same or similar goals as you. Join a gym. It is harder to work out online. Having a fitness partner will help hold you accountable.”

Social Media:

IG: @Mz_NicoleX

IG: @consciouseatz

Facebook: @NicoleXRunner