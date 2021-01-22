1. Who is Briana Gore?
Age: 25
Occupation: CPT/ Seiani (Fitness brand) / Touched By Trilla (Faux loc Hair business)
Motto: “ When you look good you feel good”!
Unknown facts: “One interesting fact is that I’m a neat freak and feel like life is so much better when everything is organized. Another interesting fact is that I’m very spontaneous, I moved from California to Texas after visiting Texas one time for 2 days”.
Fitness start: “Before I got into fitness I would always bounce between 105lbs-117lbs but was never able to get past 117lbs. I was very insecure about my weight and in 2016 I finally decided to take it seriously and actually try to change it. After working on my own body goals for a while I developed a true passion for fitness and never looked back”.
Fitness advice: ” Set small goals for the week, write everything down, have a plan, and stay consistent. Set a goal based on what you want for yourself personally & always remember to be realistic, stay patient, be consistent and you will be just fine!”.
My fitness goal: “My current personal fitness goal is to continue gaining until I reach my desired look”.
Top 3 fitness tips:
- When you’re setting body goals avoid using other people’s photos as a reference to what you would like to look like. You never know what you’re comparing yourself to & what 140lbs looks like on someone else may not look the same way on you
- Focus on taking things one day at a time instead of thinking about where you want to be 6 months from now. What you do every day determines where you’ll be 6 months from now so keep that in mind!
- Be patient and don’t expect life-changing results in just one week, your time will come as long as you stay focused & consistent.
Social Media:
IG: @Btrillaaa
IG: @_Seiani
2. Nutrition: Pace yourself.
“My best advice for anyone trying to eat better would be to pace yourself and don’t try to quit everything cold turkey. Your best bet would be to cut back on things slowly and eventually replace them with a healthier alternative”.
“My typical breakfast is usually peanut butter toast, fruit, and an ensure shake to start the day. For lunch, I usually do 3oz of ham, 2 eggs, 3TBS of egg whites, & whole-grain toast with a protein shake on the side. For dinner, I mainly do tilapia or salmon, asparagus, and roasted potatoes. My go-to snack choices are beef jerky, fruit, peanuts, protein shake, boost/ensure shake, peanut/almond butter toast, etc”.
3. Physical: My most effective fitness activity is weight training.
“My most effective fitness activity is weight training”.
“Some of the biggest workout mistakes people make are trying to jump into things too quickly, lifting weights that are way too heavy for them, doing cardio 5x a week and nothing else, working out like a beast in the gym but still not doing what needs to be done in the kitchen”!
4. Mental: I like to plan out my week.
“What motivates me the most is staying organized and on track at all times. I like to plan out my week in full detail meaning exactly what foods I’ll be eating for the week, what times, what time I’ll be going to the gym etc
“I create balance by writing out a schedule every Sunday so that I’m not all over the place. I work for myself 100% so I create my own schedule based on what’s best for me, my health, and quality time with my loved ones”.