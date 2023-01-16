Children’s Museum Houston (CMH) gathered to celebrate the message and mission of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturday, Jan. 14 with a “Power of Dreams with Peace” march and more.

The event was sponsored by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee in partnership with the Defender Network, with support from the Center for Civil & Public Policy Improvement.

The festivities were as follows:

Beginning at 11 a.m. at Main Entrance:

African Heritage Food Demo: Join Prairie View A&M in celebrating African gastronomy legacy.

Beginning at noon in Brown Auditorium:

Violin Performance: International violinist Jamie Perry will pull at our heartstrings.

International violinist Jamie Perry will pull at our heartstrings. Musical Medley: Dr. Kiana Williams will enlighten with “Lift Every Voice and Sing” rendition.

Dr. Kiana Williams will enlighten with “Lift Every Voice and Sing” rendition. Inspirational Words: Join Houston Defender Associate Editor Aswad Walker as he draws meaning and significance to the day.

Join Houston Defender Associate Editor Aswad Walker as he draws meaning and significance to the day. Caryakid Award: Museum’s highest honor to be presented to Dr. Polly Sparks Turner.

Museum’s highest honor to be presented to Peace March Led by Kid’s Committee: Exercise your right in celebration of Civil Rights.

Exercise your right in celebration of Civil Rights. “I Have a Dream:” Hear the powerful speech in a reenactment by Steve Scott.

Hear the powerful speech in a reenactment by Steve Scott. Praise Dancers: Catch an emotional dance performance by Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church.

ON-GOING ACTIVITIES:

Dream Clouds : Share your dreams for changing the world at Junktion.

: Share your dreams for changing the world at Junktion. Peace Doves: Make a world symbol of peace and what it means to you at Junktion.

Make a world symbol of peace and what it means to you at Junktion. Star Promise: Take the pledge to be kind and fair to everyone at Junktion.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. with a special MLK Day admission of $5 per person. For more information and Play Safe guidelines, visit www.cmhouston.org or call (713) 522-1138.