Children’s Museum Houston (CMH) gathered to celebrate the message and mission of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturday, Jan. 14 with a “Power of Dreams with Peace” march and more.
The event was sponsored by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee in partnership with the Defender Network, with support from the Center for Civil & Public Policy Improvement.
The festivities were as follows:
Beginning at 11 a.m. at Main Entrance:
- African Heritage Food Demo: Join Prairie View A&M in celebrating African gastronomy legacy.
Beginning at noon in Brown Auditorium:
- Violin Performance: International violinist Jamie Perry will pull at our heartstrings.
- Musical Medley: Dr. Kiana Williams will enlighten with “Lift Every Voice and Sing” rendition.
- Inspirational Words: Join Houston Defender Associate Editor Aswad Walker as he draws meaning and significance to the day.
- Caryakid Award: Museum’s highest honor to be presented to Dr. Polly Sparks Turner.
- Peace March Led by Kid’s Committee: Exercise your right in celebration of Civil Rights.
- “I Have a Dream:” Hear the powerful speech in a reenactment by Steve Scott.
- Praise Dancers: Catch an emotional dance performance by Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church.
ON-GOING ACTIVITIES:
- Dream Clouds: Share your dreams for changing the world at Junktion.
- Peace Doves: Make a world symbol of peace and what it means to you at Junktion.
- Star Promise: Take the pledge to be kind and fair to everyone at Junktion.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. with a special MLK Day admission of $5 per person. For more information and Play Safe guidelines, visit www.cmhouston.org or call (713) 522-1138.