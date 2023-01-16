YouTube player

Children’s Museum Houston (CMH) gathered to celebrate the message and mission of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturday, Jan. 14 with a “Power of Dreams with Peace” march and more.

The event was sponsored by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee in partnership with the Defender Network, with support from the Center for Civil & Public Policy Improvement.

Explore the gallery.

HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 14: 27th Annual Celebration MLK Jr. Day on January 14, 2023 at the Children’s Museum in Houston, TX (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)
1 / 44

The festivities were as follows: 

Beginning at 11 a.m. at Main Entrance:

  • African Heritage Food Demo:  Join Prairie View A&M in celebrating African gastronomy legacy.

Beginning at noon in Brown Auditorium:

  • Violin Performance:  International violinist Jamie Perry will pull at our heartstrings.
  • Musical Medley:  Dr. Kiana Williams will enlighten with “Lift Every Voice and Sing” rendition.
  • Inspirational Words:  Join Houston Defender Associate Editor Aswad Walker as he draws meaning and significance to the day.
  • Caryakid Award:  Museum’s highest honor to be presented to Dr. Polly Sparks Turner.
  • Peace March Led by Kid’s Committee:  Exercise your right in celebration of Civil Rights.
  • “I Have a Dream:” Hear the powerful speech in a reenactment by Steve Scott.
  • Praise Dancers:  Catch an emotional dance performance by Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church.

ON-GOING ACTIVITIES: 

  • Dream Clouds:  Share your dreams for changing the world at Junktion.
  • Peace Doves:  Make a world symbol of peace and what it means to you at Junktion.
  • Star Promise:  Take the pledge to be kind and fair to everyone at Junktion.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. with a special MLK Day admission of $5 per person. For more information and Play Safe guidelines, visit www.cmhouston.org or call (713) 522-1138.