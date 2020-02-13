7 places to see African American art in Houston

Houston is rich with African American arts and culture.

An estimated 2.3 million people currently reside in Houston, 22.5% of which identify as African American, a population that has played a big role in shaping the city’s history.

In 1837, when Houston was divided into four wards, the southeast region became what we know as Third Ward, where most freed slaves moved after the Civil War ended and where black-owned business and African American culture flourished.

Third Ward is also home to Emancipation Park, the first municipal park that could be used by black Houstonians. The parkland was purchased in 1872 by a group of seven people, including John Henry “Jack” Yates, who raised one thousand dollars to put down on ten acres of open land to celebrate Juneteenth.

Promoting and celebrating the black American experience is meaningful for a city so rich in its culture. Here’s a list of galleries and museums to visit during African American History Month, focusing on black artists and African art.

The Houston Museum of African American Culture: With a stated mission to teach the Houston community about the African American experience, this museum seeks to engage and inspire while educating with unique stories and interactive art exhibitions.

Location: 4807 Caroline St.

Admission: Free

Hours of operation: Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The University Museum at Texas Southern University: The idea of opening a museum came during TSU’s first administration in 1949, but it wasn’t until 51 years later that it became a reality. This museum showcases a collection of African art, as well as the work of university art students.

Location: Fairchild Building, 3100 Cleburne Ave., First Floor

Admission: Free

Hours of operation: Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m with free admission to the public.