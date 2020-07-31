Application deadline extended to Aug. 21 for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer

The deadline to complete the application necessary to receive the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) has been extended to Aug. 21. The one-time benefit is for families who lost access to free or reduced-price meals due to school closures.

The application is available online at yourtexasbenefits.com/Learn/PEBT.

The $1 billion benefit program was approved by the United States Department of Agriculture to help eligible families buy food during the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-time benefit of up to $285 will be issued on an EBT card, which can be used as a debit card to assist families in buying food from any retailer that accepts the Texas Lone Star Card.

Eligible families include those with children up to 21 years old who were certified for free or reduced-price meals at a Texas school during the 2019-2020 school year, as well as those with children at schools that offer meals at no charge through the Community Eligibility Provision.

Because HISD provides free meals to all students through the Community Eligibility Provision, all HISD students are eligible to receive P-EBT benefits. Foster youth, migrant youth, homeless youth, runaway youth, and Head Start participants are also eligible for P-EBT.

Families who received SNAP benefits for March 2020 and have children 5 to 18 years old as of May 17, 2020, do not need to apply for those children. These families received P-EBT benefits on their Lone Star Card in May.

All other eligible families should apply for P-EBT online at yourtexasbenefits.com/Learn/PEBT. This includes families who received SNAP benefits for March 2020 and have children under 5 and between 19 and 21.

Families will have one year from the date the benefits are issued to use their P-EBT food benefits, which are non-transferable.

P-EBT benefits are in addition to SNAP benefits, curbside summer meals, and other nutrition resources. Receiving P-EBT will not affect a family’s ability to receive other benefits.

For more information, visit hhs.texas.gov/PEBT. If you need help filling out the P-EBT application, contact 833-613-6220.