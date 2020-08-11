Atlanta mayor to close out DNC; Michelle Obama delivering keynote

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is reportedly set to appear on the final night of the Democratic National Convention next week in Milwaukee, the same night presumptive White House nominee Joe Biden will deliver his acceptance speech from Delaware.

Also set to appear Thursday night during the convention are Biden’s family, Sens. Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Tammy Baldwin and Tammy Duckworth, and Gov. Gavin Newsom of California.

Harris is reportedly on a short list of potential Biden running mates, as is Duckworth.

According to reports, former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will deliver presentations Wednesday.

Tuesday’s lineup includes former President Bill Clinton, former Sen. John Kerry and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, who recently disclosed she is experiencing a low-grade depression, is expected to deliver the keynote address Monday. Others appearing Monday include Sen. Bernie Sanders, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

How many of the speakers will actually be in Milwaukee or make their appearances digitally has yet to be announced.

The convention, which has already been postponed once, is expected to draw only a few hundred attendees. The event was once forecast to draw more than 50,000 delegates, journalists and VIPs to Milwaukee.

Democratic officials have told members of Congress and other party leaders not to attend this year’s convention. All of the party’s business will be conducted virtually and online. Biden has already said he will not be attending the convention.

Biden is set to announce his choice of a running mate at any moment.