Atlanta mayor to close out DNC; Michelle Obama delivering keynote

By
Defender News Service
-

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is reportedly set to appear on the final night of the Democratic National Convention next week in Milwaukee, the same night presumptive White House nominee Joe Biden will deliver his acceptance speech from Delaware.

Also set to appear Thursday night during the convention are Biden’s family, Sens. Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Tammy Baldwin and Tammy Duckworth, and Gov. Gavin Newsom of California.