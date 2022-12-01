20 Black-owned businesses to shop this holiday season

Part of what we do at Word In Black is amplify the entrepreneurs and business owners in our community. After all, they create jobs and invest back in our neighborhoods and families.

So since the holidays are officially upon us, we curated a list of 20 Black-owned businesses around the country that we’ve reported on — places that have plenty of gifts to help you check items off your list.

Article written by Maya Pottiger for Word In Black

Interested in the shop? Click on the name to go directly to their website, and click the “read more” link to learn more about the business.

Happy shopping!

Apparel

What: This clothing company gained international recognition when it outfitted Team Nigeria in the 2022 Winter Olympics. Since then, it launched a Wakanda Athletics collection and appeared in New York Fashion Week.

Read more: Apparel Company Outfits Well-Dressed Team Nigeria in Olympics

What: Brighten up your wardrobe with vibrant colors and patterns, all made with fabric from Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania.

Where: Aside from online retail, you can shop the store in-person in Baltimore, Maryland; Newark, New Jersey; and Accra, Ghana.

Read more: Celebrating Black Creatives: AFROTHREADS

What: Rep your city with gear from the Hometown Collection, or simply show your competitive side with the “Win.” dad hat or “Every Game Is Game Seven” tee.

Read more: Morehouse Grad’s Attempt to Connect the World Through Sports

What: Shop handcrafted wooden eyewear, which filters blue light, is scratch-resistant and easy to clean, and is made with thinner lenses, no matter the prescription. And it’s not just traditional glasses — browse through the selection of sunglasses, too.

Read more: Eyewear Brand NURILENS Advocates for Better Vision Care

What: This Black woman-owned apparel company sources ethical and sustainable cotton from Black farmers in Africa to create a line of products, from basic tees to a snazzy snapback.

Read more: Black-Woman-Owned Seed2Shirt is Bringing Production Back to the African Diaspora

What: This luxury watch company sells sleek and simple watches paired with statement leather or canvas bands. Shop gifts for him or her, or get a matching set for both of you.

Read more: Talley and Twine: The Largest Black-Owned Watch Company

Health & Beauty

What: This is your one-stop shop for all hair necessities, from shampoo and conditioner to detanglers and edge control. And, if you’re in the area, stop by the Diva Day Spa and Healing Center, located in Upperco, a town north of Baltimore.

Where: Find these products in stores around Maryland, and select locations in Canada and Bermuda.

Read more: Diva Day Spa and Healing Center is the First Black-Owned Spa in Upperco

What: Whether you’re looking for products for your face, eyes, or lips, beauty bawse Melissa Butler — founder of both companies — has you covered with makeup made by and for people of color.

Where: Thread Beauty is available in Target, and The Lip Bar has a flagship store in Detroit.

Read more: Beauty Bawse: The Lip Bar Founder Expands With Thread Beauty Cosmetics

What: Shea butter has long been used to help your skin glow, and these products are no different. Founders Funlayo and Shola Alabi started by making these products in their kitchen as a solution to dry skin and eczema problems in their family.

Where: These products are available in stores around the country.

Read more: Shea Radiance Fills Gap for Women of Color Seeking Extra Moisture in Their Skincare Products

Food

What: This family-owned and -operated small-batch creamery has tasty and unique flavors, like lavender vanilla and coffee with Irish cream.

Where: Find pints in stores around Missouri.

Read more: Fulfilling an Ice Cream Dream During a Pandemic

What: These Southern-inspired recipes have been in the family for four generations. Order online to get flavors like peach cobbler, caramel pound cake, and banana pudding delivered to your door.

Where: Creamalicious is in Walmart, Target, and more stores around the country.

Read more: Black-Owned Ice Cream Brand Makes History

What: Give the gift of health with a 90-day curated meal program or specialty teas that help with digestion, as well as balance your body and mind.

Where: Stop by the brick-and-mortar cafe in Brooklyn.

Read more: Health and Holistic Eating

What: This artisan coffee company not only creates delicious roasts, but it aims to educate and inspire coffee drinkers. Available in whole beans or ground, browse the light, medium, and dark roasts to gift a new start to someone’s morning.

Read more: Black and Woman-Owned Sunday Morning Coffee Company Celebrates the Culture of Coffee

Books

What: Black Garnet Books was founded in the summer of 2020 in direct response to the nationwide violence, but also as a purposeful way to combat the exclusion of Black people from the literature community. Browse the selection online or in-store.

Where: Stop by the brick-and-mortar shop in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Read more: Woman-Owned Black Garnet Books Leads the Pack in Bookshop.org’s Donation Program for Local Schools and Organizations

What: This upscale urban bookshop offers a place for African Americans to feel seen, heard, and at home. Stop in for books, but make sure to taste some sips while you’re there! And for those shopping online, after your books are in your cart, check out the store’s merch.

Where: The physical store is located in Katy, Texas.

Read more: Raven Smith Launches Upscale Black-Owned Bookstore in Katy

What: If you’re able to stop by, this bookstore was designed to be a Black experience stocked with books by Black and Brown authors. Otherwise, hit up the online shop for books, games, puzzles, and the signature black hoodie.

Where: See it in person in St. Louis, Missouri.

Read more: Black Books Matter

More!

What: This Atlanta-based Italian ice shop employs Black boys ages 16-24 to help them gain financial literacy and work experience while providing mentorship. Though you, unfortunately, can’t ship these sweet treats to your home, you can make a tax-deductible donation in someone’s name.

Where: Pick up tasty treats in Atlanta, Georgia.

Read more: Business Attempts to Move Mountains by Employing Black Youth

What: Give the gamer in your life an unforgettable experience. Lisa’s Rolling Video Games is a haven on wheels, complete with six TVs, five gaming systems, and surround sound speakers that can hold up to 24 players.

Where: This truck rolls around Houston, Texas.

Read more: Making Memories and Closing the Digital Gap

What: Whether it’s a housewarming, a birthday, or a holiday, plants are great gifts. They instantly beautify and purify a space, while adding some sophistication. Choose from the greenery offered at this Sacramento-area plant shop, and ship it around the country.

Where: Visit the plant paradise in Sacramento, California.

Read more: First Partner Planting Seeds of Awareness

What: This lifestyle brand is focused on bringing joy, hence its name: The Smile Brand. Gift the merch or artwork to help someone remember that a smile goes a long way.

Read more: Behind the Smile