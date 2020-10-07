Jamie Foxx, Gabrielle Union, Shaq, others to headline ‘Black Entrepreneurs Day’

Whether it’s investing money wisely or getting expert advice to run a firm, Black business owners can gain profitable tips from celebrity entrepreneurs who have converted startups into lucrative enterprises.

Investor and Shark Tank co-star Daymond John will offer such an opportunity through Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase for Business along with production firm Medium Rare.

The free global livestream announced today celebrating Black entrepreneurship will air at 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, Oct. 24 on Facebook via Daymond John’s Facebook Page as well as YouTube, Twitter, Twitch.

Called a primetime special at the intersection of business and entertainment, the stream will include “Game Changer Conversations,” featuring John talking one-on-one with Black businesses leaders and cultural icons like Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Robert Johnson, and LL Cool among others. Musical stars Chance The Rapper and Questlove will also perform live, and there will be an afterparty showcasing DJ Diesel, O’Neal’s musical moniker.

The event will offer guidance and inspiration to the next generation of rising entrepreneurs. Plus, it will provide $175,000 in bottom-line financial support via its “NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant” created in partnership with the NAACP. The funding is expected to be broken into seven grants totaling $25,000 each.

The money will come from the event’s partners: Chase for Business, The General® Insurance, Pepsi, Cisco Webex, Quickbooks, Yappa, and Robinhood. Black entrepreneurs and small business owners in America can apply now for the grants through Oct. 12, here.