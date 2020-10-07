Jamie Foxx, Gabrielle Union, Shaq, others to headline ‘Black Entrepreneurs Day’

Whether it’s investing money wisely or getting expert advice to run a firm, Black business owners can gain profitable tips from celebrity entrepreneurs who have converted startups into lucrative enterprises.
Investor and Shark Tank co-star Daymond John will offer such an opportunity through Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase for Business along with production firm Medium Rare.
The free global livestream announced today celebrating Black entrepreneurship will air at 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, Oct. 24 on Facebook via Daymond John’s Facebook Page as well as YouTube, Twitter, Twitch.
Called a primetime special at the intersection of business and entertainment, the stream will include “Game Changer Conversations,” featuring John talking one-on-one with Black businesses leaders and cultural icons like Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Robert Johnson, and LL Cool among others. Musical stars Chance The Rapper and Questlove will also perform live, and there will be an afterparty showcasing DJ Diesel, O’Neal’s musical moniker.
The event will offer guidance and inspiration to the next generation of rising entrepreneurs. Plus, it will provide $175,000 in bottom-line financial support via its “NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant” created in partnership with the NAACP. The funding is expected to be broken into seven grants totaling $25,000 each.
The money will come from the event’s partners: Chase for Business, The General® Insurance, Pepsi, Cisco Webex, Quickbooks, Yappa, and Robinhood. Black entrepreneurs and small business owners in America can apply now for the grants through Oct. 12, here.
“2020 has been a challenging year for many but has also created tremendous opportunities for people throughout the country to rise up to be heard,” John said. “I asked myself, ‘How can I make a difference?’ and ‘How can I call upon my network to help make that difference?’”
John has been an ambassador for Chase since 2016 and has played a key role within Chase’s Advancing Black Entrepreneurs program. The initiative offers tools and advice to help Black business owners address issues like the financial challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.
Christopher Hollins, managing director, Chase Business Banking, stated, “Investing in Black-owned businesses is critical to driving job growth and economic opportunity across the country. Through programs like Advancing Black Entrepreneurs, we’re giving owners the tools and advice necessary to prepare their business for long-term success, something that’s especially important today.”
“Bridging the Digital Gap,” an informative panel showcasing resources for modern-day entrepreneurs, also will be part of Black Entrepreneurs Day.
The event could help empower the Black community during today’s difficult times.
“Intentional efforts like this are among a number of critical elements that help stabilize our community and reinvigorate the creative identity of entrepreneurs from all across this country” Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, stated. “The NAACP is thrilled to be partnering with Daymond John to deliver the Powershift Entrepreneur Grant, and our hope is that this frees future business leaders to imagine the possibilities in business through ingenuity, innovation, and passion.”
INTRODUCING: Black Entrepreneurs Day Presented by @Chase for Business – a free global live-stream celebrating black business and entrepreneurship curated by @thesharkdaymond. The event will be highlighted by Game Changer Conversations Presented by @TheGeneralAuto featuring @SHAQ, @GabUnion, @iamjamiefoxx , @llcoolj and more, plus feature superstar musical performances from Chance The Rapper Questlove, and DJ Diesel. Black Entrepreneurs Day is sure to inspire and educate across all ages and levels of success as we come together to celebrate Black business. Tune in October 24th to be part of history starting at 7PM EST free across Facebook and 20+ other social platforms including Youtube, Twitter, Twitch, TikTok and more! Learn more at blackentrepreneursday.com
