LISC-Lowe’s Neighborhood Business Grant program accepting applications

15 locations. 750 grants. $15 million.

Funded by Lowe’s, small business owners in the Houston area are invited to apply for the Neighborhood Business Grant program.

Before you apply, please note:

Only businesses located in the designated cities are eligible to receive a Neighborhood Business Grant. Use this map to confirm eligibility .

. This program is separate from previous small business grant applications from LISC. You must submit a new application to be considered for a Neighborhood Business Grant.

Eligibility

Before proceeding, LISC recommends respondents ensure his/her business qualifies by entering the physical address of the business in the map located here: https://arcg.is/1LSSyn. Only small businesses located in the following locations are eligible to receive the Lowe’s Neighborhood Business Grant: Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Rhode Island, Richmond (VA), San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco-Bay Area.

Applicants may apply for one business only and must be 18 years of age to apply. For business owners with multiple businesses, please complete this application based on your largest business owned. Each grant is limited to one individual/business.

Awards will be made to qualified businesses, and eligibility is based on accurate and complete submission. Priority will be given especially to entrepreneurs of color, women- and veteran-owned businesses and other enterprises in historically under-served places who don’t have access to flexible, affordable capital.

All awardees will have to certify that they are promoting the best interests of the community and are negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Non-profit organizations are ineligible for this particular relief funding program. Be sure to check LISC’s Covid-19 Resource Page: https://www.lisc.org/covid-19/covid-resources for the latest resources available to nonprofit organizations and individuals.

Application deadline is Sunday, August 23, at 11:59 p.m. ET.