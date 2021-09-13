The package delivery company said that it plans to hire more than 100,000 people for the busy holiday shipping season, many of whom will get job offers within 30 minutes of applying.

UPS needs to snap up workers as fast as it can because of the tight job market. Competition for hourly workers is fierce, and many companies are offering higher pay, sign-on bonuses and even lowering their requirements, such as hiring those without a high school diploma. Take too long to hire, and an applicant can go elsewhere.

“Candidates want instant gratification,” said Matt Lavery, UPS’s global director of sourcing and recruiting. “We wanted to take away as many barriers as we could.”

The speedy hiring applies to its most common jobs for seasonal workers: package handlers and driver helpers, who take a package from a truck and deliver it to doorsteps, but don’t drive the vehicle.

The company said it whittled down its hiring decisions to half-an-hour by having applicants submit all their paperwork online and forgoing interviews. Applicants could be working as soon as a day or two. Before it would take up to two weeks with all the scheduling that had to be done for interviews, according to Lavery.

Atlanta-based UPS said it pays between $15 per hour and $22 per hour, depending where in the country the job is. In some areas of the country, where it’s tougher to find workers, it offers bonuses that could hike up the hourly rate, the company said.

Former world champion boxer Evander Holyfield stepped back in the ring for the first time in over a decade, but it didn’t go quite to plan for the 58-year-old.

Holyfield, who is best known for his two victories over Mike Tyson — including the infamous fight in which Tyson bit his ear — suffered a first-round technical knockout to former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort on Saturday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida.

Belfort, 44, who was a UFC light heavyweight champion, attacked Holyfield with a succession of quick punches early on, pinning him against the ropes.

And, having not landed a punch of his own, Holyfield was knocked to the canvas twice before the referee called an end to the fight in the first round.

“I remember I was fighting two guys on the same night and Holyfield was fighting Mike Tyson for $30 million,” he told the media after. “It’s been a privilege.”

While the two former combat sports competitors did battle in the ring, former US President Donald Trump and his son, Don Jr., provided their input from the commentary booth.

The Trumps were part of the commentary team for the event, alongside rapper 50 Cent.

Trump has long been a fan of boxing and mixed martial arts.

He hosted several of Tyson’s early fights at his Atlantic City property. Trump was a sponsor of one of Tyson’s most famous knockouts — his destruction of Michael Spinks in just 91 seconds.

Earlier on the bill, Britain’s former world cruiserweight and heavyweight champion David Haye had returned to boxing with a victory over Joe Fournier. Haye last fought three years ago against Tony Bellew.