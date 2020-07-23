City announces Mayor’s Back to School Fest, registration open

With the coronavirus pandemic raging on, the Mayor’s Back 2 School Fest is going to look a little different this year.

The event, which is being presented by Shell and is in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, is designed to help economically disadvantaged elementary school students and their families prepare for the school year. In a press conference earlier this week, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the event would be conducted as a drive-thru.

“While there is much uncertainty during this time, a critical need for assistance with basic school supplies, food, and personal protection equipment for students still remains,” according to the website.

This year, the fest will take place on August 7 and 8 at the NRG Yellow Parking Lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days, or until supplies last.

Houstonians can register for the event and students will receive food, masks, backpacks and school supplies for free.

Event Details

Date: Friday and Saturday, August 7-8, 2020

Time: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., both days or while supplies last

Location: NRG, Yellow Parking Lot (8797 S. Main Street)

Pre-Registration:

Pre-registration is recommended and will begin on Monday, July 20th for all elementary school students and their families in the surrounding Houston area. Please register here: https://www.houstontx.gov/btsf/registermystudent.html.

Volunteer Opportunities: