Comcast celebrates scholarship leaders and achievers in virtual celebration

In celebration of the 2020-21 Comcast NBCUniversal Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Recipients, Comcast, along with CW39 Morning Dose Anchor Shannon LaNier, hosted a special celebration to award 30 Texas Seniors with $75,000 in scholarship funds on Thursday, June 18 online.

This event was created to celebrate and acknowledge the accomplishments of these outstanding scholars for being winners of the 2020-21 Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program.

More than 70 guests logged in, where Comcast’s Community Impact Director, Cyndy Garza Roberts kicked off the celebration by welcoming everyone to the event. Host of the celebration, Shannon LaNier kept the online attendees engaged and entertained, while parents, students, and Comcast employees flooded the chat box with words of encouragement and celebratory banter.

As the program progressed, the students were encouraged to get social, using items they had received in a celebration box, which consisted of a sash, mug and yard signage announcing them as recipients of the award.

Houston’s First Daughter, Ashley Turner and Paul Wall joined the conversation and shared encouraging words for the students. After a few school shout-outs, and a brief Q&A, the celebration wrapped with cheers and elation.

Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, about $33 million has been awarded to about 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.