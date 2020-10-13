Commissioner Ellis shares everything you need to know to vote

In his recent newsletter, Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis shared important voting information:

A healthy community depends on all of us doing our part, and never is that more important than during an election year. Elections matter. And this year’s election on November 3 promises to be one of the most important of our lifetimes.

Given what is at stake, election officials are expecting to see record turnout at polling locations in November. Both COVID-19’s destructive impact on our community and the nation’s long overdue racial reckoning are driving people to make their voices heard on Election Day. Ensuring that you don’t risk your health while exercising your civic duty is Harris County’s responsibility. That is why we are working with different community partners to plan ahead and ensure that Harris County has SAFE elections this November.

The Harris County S.A.F.E. Elections Plan is designed to make the Nov. 3 election Safe, Accessible, Fair and Efficient for all.

Consisting of 24 initiatives, the plan will help protect Harris County voters by including vote-by-mail outreach and support, providing personal protective equipment (PPE) for election workers and voters, expanding voting locations during Early Vote and on Election Day, offering drive-through voting options at some polling locations and providing 24-hour voting at seven locations throughout Harris County for one day only — Oct. 29.

And for the first time in Harris County, voters who apply to vote by mail can see when their ballot is mailed to them and when it is processed by the clerk’s office after being returned. Track the status of your vote-by-mail application and mail ballot here!

Voting may look a little different this year, but we are taking these steps so you can stay safe as you exercise your sacred right to vote, one of the hallmarks of our democracy. Be sure to find a voting location that is most convenient for you at HarrisVotes.org, and review your sample ballot before you head to the polls.

Deadline to request a mail ballot:

Friday, Oct. 23 (received, not postmarked). Early Voting: Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 30