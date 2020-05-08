10 virtual ways to celebrate Mother’s Day

The COVID-19 pandemic has many people taking a new approach to celebrating Mother’s Day. With increasing coronavirus cases, residents are still being advised to keep a safe distance from loved ones.

Fortunately, in the age of technology, there are ways that you can still send your mom (or wife or grandmother) a gift, spend some virtual time with her and make her feel special. From video-chat dinner dates to virtual wine tastings, here are 10 creative ways to celebrate during these trying times on this upcoming Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10.

GIVE AT-HOME SPA TREATMENTS

If your mother is like many women, her nails and feet may be in dire need of some TLC! Set her up with some relaxing “me time” and gift her a couple spa treatments she can do at home, like an exfoliating body scrub and some essential oils. She will feel like a queen for the day, even if she has to spend it at home this year.

ENJOY A VIRTUAL WINE TASTING

If your mother enjoys an occasional glass of vino, have a variety of wine sent to her before Mother’s Day and then create a virtual tasting you can do together—include some of her favorites and some she might not otherwise try. Then join her via video call for the tasting.

SEND AN E-GIFT CARD

Most retailers offer online gift card options that can be purchased and sent virtually. Mother’s Day during quarantine would be a great opportunity to take advantage of this option by checking the website of your mom’s favorite store to see if they offer e-gift cards. Better yet, find a Black business that sells something she like (i.e., candles, clothes, purses, etc.) and support those businesses while making mom happy.

MAKE A VIDEO MESSAGE

Although you may not be able to wish your mom a happy Mother’s Day in person, you can always record you and your family members saying a few nice words and send her a video. Mobile apps like iMovie, Wave and Filmora allow you to easily slice videos together on your phone and add graphics or music to customize the video even further. Or gather the whole family and make a TIk Tok video that will put a smile on her face.

SEND A PERSONALIZED MESSAGE FROM A CELEBRITY

If you think your mom would be enamored by a video message from you, imagine her reaction when she gets one from her favorite celebrity. Cameo is a digital company that lets fans book a personalized video message from a range of talent of their choosing. From professional athletes like Dennis Rodman, to comedians like Cedric the Entertainer, to actors like Taye Diggs and Ernie Hudson….you can purchase a customized video from someone famous to wish your mom a Happy Mother’s Day.

CREATE AN E-CARD

If you want to save yourself the hassle of running into the store, armed with a mask, pacing up and down the greeting card aisle, you can always create your own Mother’s Day card online. Sites like Canva allow you to customize a virtual card that you can send to your mom by email or by phone. Blue Mountain also offers a range of greeting card templates.

HAVE A VIRTUAL DINNER DATE

There are plenty of ways to video chat with your mom on Mother’s Day (FaceTime, Zoom, Skype etc.), so why not set up a date for you both to enjoy? Since many restaurants are still offering take-out only during the pandemic, order her favorite and have it delivered.

SEND A CARE PACKAGE

Gather up a bunch of self-care items together to send to your mom in DIY basket form. Grab a bottle of wine, some bubble bath, her favorite snack, some comfortable PJs and her favorite scented candle to create a nice basket to be delivered to her front door.

DO A DRIVE-BY

Drive-bys are becoming common during the quarantine. Gather up all the grandkids, decorate the car and do a car parade celebrating your mother.

TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR

There are over 30 museums, theme parks and zoos that are offering virtual tours during the pandemic. Set up a Mother’s Day date for you and your mom to visit the Louvre, the National Women’s History Museum or the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History through online exhibits.