Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Saturday Fort Bend County had reached a huge milestone in its fight against the coronavirus — over 72% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of July 3.

“We have reached (and surpassed) the Federal Government’s aspirational goal of 70% of adults with at least one vaccine dose by July 4,” County Judge KP George said in a statement on social media. “Thank you to every Fort Bender that has done their part to end the pandemic and power the comeback.”

Nearly two months ago, President Joe Biden announced a vaccination goal to deliver at least one shot to 70% of adult Americans by July 4. The White House acknowledged Thursday it will miss President Biden’s goal. The country came shy of its target, with 67 percent of adults receiving at least one dose as of July 3, according to the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccination data dashboard. 58.1% of the country’s adult population is fully vaccinated.

Vaccination figures from the Department of State Health Services' online dashboard indicate 72.77% of all Fort Bend County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have received at least one dose while 63.33% have received a full vaccine regimen.

95.74% of county residents aged 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 86.57% are fully vaccinated.

By comparison, in neighboring Harris County, 60.37% of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 51.40% are fully vaccinated, according to the Department of State Health Services’ online dashboard.

Statewide, over 13.9 million people, or 57.92% of the state's population, have received at least one vaccine dose and over 12 million people are fully vaccinated. A total of 24,963,540 doses have been administered as of July 3.