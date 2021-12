Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee will be joined by Mr. Millard House II, HISD Superintendent of Schools and Dr. Kristy Love, Principal of Forest Brook Middle School to Host a Neighborhood Outreach Vaccination Clinic.

Vaccinations will be provided for children as young as five years of age and adults in need of a first, second or booster shot. No registration is required and walk-ups are welcome.

Join us for our 62nd neighborhood testing & vaccination site. 1st, 2nd, and booster shots provided. Bring your family!



School is right around the corner everyone. 5-11 year olds welcome. Stop by to make sure your kids are covered for the first day back pic.twitter.com/UFKyBdZrB9 — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) December 28, 2021

For more information contact the district office at 713-655-0050.