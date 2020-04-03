Coronavirus quarantine reads by Black authors

With the nation battling the coronavirus pandemic, many of us will still be indoors for at least the next few weeks. While that’s not ideal, it is perfect for those who love to cozy up with a good book, and there are plenty of reads by Black authors.
Check out these books we suggest adding to your quarantine read pile.
1“It’s Not All Downhill From Here”
“It’s Not All Downhill From Here” by Terry McMillan — After a sudden change of plans, a remarkable woman and her loyal group of friends try to figure out what she’s going to do with the rest of her life. (Fiction)
2“The Motherhood Diaries 2”
“The Motherhood Diaries 2” by ReShonda Tate Billingsley — This laugh-out-loud read portrays the truths about motherhood that we are either too ashamed or too proud to admit. Through heartwarming and hilarious tales of motherhood, ReShonda and other mothers share their joys, pains,and everything in between when it comes to raising kids in the new millennium. (Non-fiction)
3“My Word”
“My Word” by Gizelle Bryant — From the star of “Real Housewives of the Potomac.” With every part of her life — family faith, and finances — hanging in the balance, a first lady must decide if she will continue to live in the shadow of the sins of her pastor husband or face life on the other side of the pulpit. (Fiction)
4“The Finish Line Was Just the Start
“The Finish Line Was Just the Start: A Marathon Runner’s Memoir of Relentlessness, Resilience & Renewal” by Crystal Hadnott
Behind every dope woman is one hell of a story. From the highly-decorated marathon runner, who races in a strand of pearls and red lipstick, an inspiring, motivating and amazingly candid story displaying full transparency of how she got there, what she encountered along the way and who she became in the process. (Non-fiction)
5“Black Brother, Black Brother”
“Black Brother, Black Brother” by Jewell Parker Rhodes — A careful examination of the school-to-prison pipeline that follows one boy’s fight against racism and his empowering path to finding his voice. (Young adult)
6“Across the Way”
“Across the Way” by Mary Monroe — Two couples find their grudges are endangering more than their Alabama small town’s deceptive peace. (Fiction)
7“Color Him Father”
“Color Him Father” by Lawrence Drake — Seven professional and successful Black men who have all lost children, share the sorrow of their suffering. In their own unique voices, the men tackle perspectives of being a Black father that are rarely discussed. (Non-fiction)
8“Unthinkable: Do the Unordinary to Experience the Extraordinary”
“Unthinkable: Do the Unordinary to Experience the Extraordinary” by Mia Wright — How you can break out of the mold and join hands with the One whose dreams are bigger than you think. (Non-fiction)
9“Reasonable Insanity”
“Reasonable Insanity” by Cynthia Freeman Gibbs — A whirlwind of crazy reactions leads a psychologist into a slow, out-of-control spiral and plants her in the middle of mayhem and murder. (Fiction)
10“Reflections of a Rolling Stone”
“Reflections of a Rolling Stone” by Sandy Wills — A hardworking man finds his life tested when the love of his life returns unexpectedly after disappearing in high school. (Fiction)
11“Learning to Be: Finding Your Center After the Bottom Falls Out”
“Learning to Be: Finding Your Center After the Bottom Falls Out” by Juanita Rasmus (June 30) — When everything in her life finally came to a stop, Pastor Rasmus found that she had to learn to be ― with herself and with God ― all over again. She offers both practical and spiritual insights but never pat answers. (Non-fiction)
12“Little Family”
“Little Family” by Ishmael Beah — The friendships of five people living together under one roof are tested when one gets a taste of the good life and a chance to follow her dreams, putting their family is not only at odds, but at risk. (Fiction)
13“Wandering in Strange Lands”
“Wandering in Strange Lands” by Morgan Jerkins — Examines the Great Migration, where hundreds of disenfranchised Black people left the south for the north in America, in search for better opportunities, and how it changed culture, customs and the very fabric of America. (Non-fiction)