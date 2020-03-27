COVID-19 social distancing fitness plan

With the gyms closed, events canceled and everyone trying to do their part to blunt the coronavirus pandemic by practicing social distancing, maintaining a fitness mindset is a struggle.
Many people are fighting the urge to snack and nap to cope with the pandemic unknowns and disruptions that have us yearning for normalcy.
Health experts say a good diet and exercising are important components to maintain sanity and to keep the immune system strong against the coronavirus.
So, for inspiration, we turned to the Defender’s Fit & Fine fitness enthusiasts for tips to keep the weight off and maintain fitness:
Keep it fun
“Participate in social media challenges, enjoy outdoor exercises and connect with trainers for virtual workout sessions.” – Joy Diggs
Many people are working from home and most gyms have closed around the country. We still need to get our workouts in! . . I put together a home workout that you can do with two bottles of water. If you have dumbbells and prefer heavier weight, feel free to use those, as well! . . This workout is a mix or cardio and strength training and is a moderate intensity 30-min workout. . . So get up and get moving! I even recommend taking your equipment outside to get some fresh air and enjoy the sunlight ☀️😎💪🏾 ____ #fitnesspro #fitnesstrainer #fitnessfam #melaninfitness #fitnesslove #fitnesstips #fitnessgoal #fitnesswomen #fitnessislife #nutritiontips #nutritionplan #nutritioniskey #nutritionist #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlossideas #weightlossmotivation #weightlosshelp #weightlosscoach #healthyweightloss #healthjourney #homeworkouts #homeworkout #houstonnutritionist #houstonpersonaltrainer #houstondietitian #houstonfitnesscoach #coronavirus
“Set aside 30 minutes daily to be #CoronaFit and #CoronaFine. Set up a room or area in your home just for working out. Find a good kettlebell workout or participate in some of the fitness challenges on Instagram.”- Stevie Brown
Kettlebell Leg Day for the WIN!! #CoronaFine #CoronaFit #kettlebellworkouts 2 KB’s or DB’s and a chair is all that is needed for this workout Video 1: Cannon Ball Squats Curtsy Squats Lateral Lunges Kettlebell Swings Deficit Squats Split Stance Hip Hinge Video 2: Front Squat RDL’s Pistol Squats Single Leg RDL’s Bulgarian Split Squats Music: @realpopsmoke “element”
“Get an accountability partner and check in daily. Post your own exercise videos and tag others to jump in with you. When you motivate others, you unknowingly motivate yourself to keep pushing forward.” – Ian Buchanan
#CoronaCardio who needs a #treadmill or #elliptical as long as you have working limbs you can burn all the calories you desire. ⠀ ⠀ Try 1 min of each move with a 2 minute rest after the last move before starting a new round. Repeat for 3 rounds!⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #houstonpersonaltrainer #fitish #flexibledieter #macrocoach #macrotracking #trackingmacros #Godschild #houstontrainer #TheBodyShopHTX
“Pull out those rollerblades – yes, I know you have a pair! Remember how much fun it was [to rollerblade]?” – Chichi Nwaorie
Stick to a schedule, goals
“Create a schedule. With the uncertainty of the outside world, being able to take control of something will feel good.” – Stevie Brown
“Regardless of your quarantine situation, stick to a schedule! If you used to workout at noon, continue to do so now. This is not a break from your bills, kids, responsibilities and certainly not from your goals. As depressed as you may be right now, imagine how you’d feel after this is all over and you’re back to where you first started.” – Ian Buchanan
“This is a great time to revisit the goals you’ve made and see how far you’ve come. There may be new space in your schedule to create another small fitness goal. Post your new goal on social media and motivate others.” – Lillian Abdalla
“Use this time wisely. Meditate, calm your mind, body and spirit. Read, grow, practice self-love and gratitude.” – Jermaine Patterson
Namaste🙏🏿🧘🏿♂️ w/ all this “coronHA” going around. It’s good to have balance. CHILL everything is gonna be ok. Thank the universe for yoga. Blow that negative shit out and breathe the positive vibes in. Look up yoga apps and try it. My instructor @gimell is dope. ***FYI the @thebodyshophtx is open*** #yoga #peacefulness #namaste🕉 #chillvibes #positivevibes #coronHA #DoYOU
Eat for fuel, not boredom
“Keep low-calorie snacks on hand and stick to your normal eating schedule. Set an alarm for times to eat and drink water.” – Joy Diggs
“Stay motivated by creating new, healthy recipes and eat immune boosting foods. Avoid emotional eating.” – Crystal Hadnott
“Remember to eat to fuel your body and not kill the boredom.” – Chichi Nwaorie