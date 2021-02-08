By Leila C. Sahni, PhD, MPH

There’s a lot of information circulating about COVID-19 vaccines and it can be hard to know what to believe and which sources of information can be trusted. I’ve spent many hours reading and making sense of the results from clinical trials and information provided to regulatory agencies by the vaccine manufacturers. Based on the many conversations I’ve had in my personal life about COVID-19 vaccines, I know that many of you are wondering about vaccine safety, and wanted to share some of the questions I’ve encountered.

Which vaccines are available?

There are currently two vaccines whose manufacturers have requested review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. for emergency use authorization. The first, produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, was approved for use in the U.K. and Canada earlier this month, and was authorized for use in the U.S. just a few days ago. The second,