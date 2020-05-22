Defender Fit & Fine: Shannon LaNier

1. You’re invited to join the #CutUpCOVIDChallenge

If you follow the Defender’s “Fit & Fine,” our weekly feature of a fitness enthusiast who shares tips on being physically, mentally and spiritually fit, you know we feature folks who know their way around a gym.

Don’t get us wrong. Shannon LaNier is a bonefide fitness enthusiast, but like so many of us, the coronavirus quarantine had him comfort eating and not working out at his usual intensity.

So, this week, we took a little detour from the norm.

LaNier admits he has put on nine pounds during quarantine. The “Q9” as he calls it. The good news? Before things got too far out of hand, LaNier is taking control and is extending an invitation for others who have overindulged to join him in the #CutUpCOVIDChallenge, beginning today through June 29.

Over the next several weeks, join LaNier as he implements nutrition and fitness advice from @BeeFitFoods, @TheBodyShopHTX and other fitness experts.

The Defender will follow LaNier’s transformation and report his progress on Wednesdays. Check back at DefenderNetwork.com or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for updates. Also, post your updates with the hashtag #CutUPCOVIDChallenge. We would like to share your challenge photos and videos too.

Click ‘next’ above to learn more about LaNier and to see his before-challenge-body.