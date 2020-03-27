Houston Black restaurants offering ‘Good Eats’ take-out

The coronavirus will limit our ability to eat out, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get great take-out. The Defender has compiled a list of ‘Good Eats’ – Black-owned restaurants and chefs offering take-out services. Check back often for updates. To be added to Good Eats, submit your information: www.defendergoodeats.

1 Boogies Chicago Style BBQ 1767 Texas Pkwy.

Missouri City, Texas 77489

(281) 969-8629

www.boogieschicagostylebbq.com 2 Burns Original BBQ 8307 Original BBQ

8307 ½ De Priest St.

Houston, TX 77088

(281) 999-5559

www.burnsoriginalbbq.com 3 Burns Burger Shack 8307 De Priest St.

Houston, TX 77088

(832) 230-3538

BurnsBurgerShack 4 Caribbean Jerk Cuisine 9334 Richmond Ave.

Houston, TX 77063

(713) 784-6626

www.caribbeanjerkcuisine.com 5 Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill 8270 W. Bellfort St.

Houston, TX 77071

(713) 777-1566

www.coolrunningsjamaicangrill.com 6 Craft Burger 712 Main St.

Houston, TX 77002

(832) 995-6056

www.craftburgerfoodtruck.com 7 Esther’s Cajun Café & Soulfood 5204 Yale St.

Houston, TX 77091

www.estherscajunsoul.com 8 Lucille’s 5512 La Branch St.

Houston, Tx 77004

(713) 568-2505

www.lucilleshouston.com 9 Nuksy’s Fine Catering on the Go 229 FM 1092

Stafford, TX 77477

(281) 985-5893

www.nuksys.com 10 Chef Shay Spectrum Mobile Bar Company

14211 Baron Hill Lane

Rosharon, TX 77583

(832) 602-3013

www.Spectrummobilebartending.com 11 Reggae Hut Café Curbside 4814 Almeda Rd.

Houston, TX 77004

(713) 520-7171

www.Reggaehutonlineorders 12 Chef Shay Private Chef Services

(Individual meals, meal prep, catering)

(281) 940-4218

www.chefshay.com