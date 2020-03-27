Houston Black restaurants offering ‘Good Eats’ take-out

The coronavirus will limit our ability to eat out, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get great take-out. The Defender has compiled a list of ‘Good Eats’ – Black-owned restaurants and chefs offering take-out services. Check back often for updates. To be added to Good Eats, submit your information: www.defendergoodeats.
1Boogies Chicago Style BBQ
1767 Texas Pkwy.
Missouri City, Texas 77489
(281) 969-8629
www.boogieschicagostylebbq.com
2Burns Original BBQ
8307 Original BBQ
8307 ½ De Priest St.
Houston, TX 77088
(281) 999-5559
www.burnsoriginalbbq.com
3Burns Burger Shack
8307 De Priest St.
Houston, TX 77088
(832) 230-3538
BurnsBurgerShack
4Caribbean Jerk Cuisine
9334 Richmond Ave.
Houston, TX 77063
(713) 784-6626
www.caribbeanjerkcuisine.com
5Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill
8270 W. Bellfort St.
Houston, TX 77071
(713) 777-1566
www.coolrunningsjamaicangrill.com
6Craft Burger
712 Main St.
Houston, TX 77002
(832) 995-6056
www.craftburgerfoodtruck.com
7Esther’s Cajun Café & Soulfood
5204 Yale St.
Houston, TX 77091
www.estherscajunsoul.com
8Lucille’s
5512 La Branch St.
Houston, Tx 77004
(713) 568-2505
www.lucilleshouston.com
9Nuksy’s Fine Catering on the Go
229 FM 1092
Stafford, TX 77477
(281) 985-5893
www.nuksys.com
10Chef Shay
Spectrum Mobile Bar Company
14211 Baron Hill Lane
Rosharon, TX 77583
(832) 602-3013
www.Spectrummobilebartending.com
11Reggae Hut Café Curbside
4814 Almeda Rd.
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 520-7171
www.Reggaehutonlineorders
12Chef Shay
Private Chef Services
(Individual meals, meal prep, catering)
(281) 940-4218
www.chefshay.com