Houston councilmembers help constituents with coronavirus resources

1. JERRY DAVIS, District B



“Since we were listed as one of the most vulnerable populations based on our seniors, we are: Continuing to check on our seniors through weekly calls and welfare checks with law enforcement, assisting with refrigerators and ACs and connecting them with providers for food; updating them on information from the CDC and what the City of Houston is doing; working with HISD and our families trying to make a determination on what students need to be successful and how our office can help, i.e. technology; advocating for a testing site in the Northeast; working with Target Hunger and the food bank for all of our families.” (Info: 832-393-3009, districtb@houstontx.gov)