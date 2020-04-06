Houston councilmembers help constituents with coronavirus resources

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the lives of Houston-area residents in numerous ways, and many are relying on local government to assist with services, resources and other support. Here, Houston’s six African-American City Councilmembers tell what their offices are doing to help constituents.
1. JERRY DAVIS, District B
“Since we were listed as one of the most vulnerable populations based on our seniors, we are: Continuing to check on our seniors through weekly calls and welfare checks with law enforcement, assisting with refrigerators and ACs and connecting them with providers for food; updating them on information from the CDC and what the City of Houston is doing; working with HISD and our families trying to make a determination on what students need to be successful and how our office can help, i.e. technology; advocating for a testing site in the Northeast; working with Target Hunger and the food bank for all of our families.” (Info: 832-393-3009, districtb@houstontx.gov)
2. CAROLYN EVANS-SHABAZZ, District D
“We are disseminating information daily to our constituents so that they have up-to-date information on where to locate meal support for families, testing locations, eviction ordinances, the stimulus package, economic recovery for small businesses, virtual educational support and so forth. I am advocating for my district to have testing that is closer in proximity and mobile to accommodate senior constituents. I toured a new separate COVID-19 wing at United Memorial Medical Center with Dr. Joseph Varon and Syed Mohiuddin that will allow care for patients without placing other hospital patients at risk and provide better protection for health care workers.” (Info: 832-393-3001, districtd@houstontx.gov)
3. TIFFANY THOMAS, District F
“Since the coronavirus spread, my office decided to increase communications to our residents to provide accurate and current information. District F has the second largest number of multi-family developments in the city, and we knew many would be worried about evictions, rent and basic needs such as food. We contacted organizations such as the Houston Apartment Association, West Houston Area Ministries and Houston Food Bank to ensure services and resources would be available. We communicated updated numbers and information from the Houston Health Department to combat rumors and false information shared across social media. We hosted the first of three virtual community input meetings and provided a brief update on CVOID-19 and the status of ongoing projects.” (Info: 832-393-3002, districtf@houstontx.gov)
4. EDWARD POLLARD, District J
“During this unprecedented time our office is helping by continuously disseminating information to our constituents. What causes a lot of confusion and fear is misinformation and we want to ensure constituents are getting the most current and accurate information so they can make the best decision for their families on how to prepare, stay safe and healthy. We provide information through our email newsletter, social media and TV. I canvassed the district speaking to small business owners and families to inquire how our office can better assist them. I have also personally delivered lunch to fire stations in District J and delivered cases of Gatorade to front-line medical professionals working at outdoor COVID-19 testing sites.” (Info: 832-393-3015, districtj@houstontx.gov)
5. MARTHA CASTEX-TATUM, District K
“Our office is communicating with District K residents via our email distribution list to provide COVID-19 updates and access to resources and testing facilities. Our staff continues to work remotely answering emails and phone messages, addressing constituents’ concerns. We are making well- check phone calls to seniors we know in our community who live alone as well as sharing unemployment assistance procedures, SBA guidance and loan resources, immediate employment opportunities, COH community center lunch program details for students as well as best practices to prevent illness and hygiene tips. We are also sourcing and chronicling best practices to create an innovative recovery framework for future crises that may require us to save lives while also protecting our robust economy.” (Info: 832-393-3016, districtk@houstontx.gov)
6. LETITIA PLUMMER, At-Large Position 4
“Before the pandemic, I was working with multiple parties (federal, local and private) to revive what I believe will be the future of public health, the City’s Electronic TeleHealth and Navigation program (ETHAN). The program allows doctors to remotely diagnose patients while an emergency medical technician collects their vitals and other information in person. This program will play a massive role in our future public health delivery. I have also been forward-thinking in the response to the virus and its economic impact on workers, businesses and families. With [Mayor Turner’s] approval, I created a special sub-committee on COVID-19 Response & Recovery. The committee will be charged with making recommendations for the public health and economic recovery of the City.” (Info: 832-393-3012, atlarge4@houstontx.gov)