The Houston Health Department is opening 21 sites that will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations during this week.

The sites will be available for walk-ins and appointments. Proof of ID, residency, citizenship, or insurance will not be required among patients, according to the health department.

Here are the following pop-up sites and their locations this week:

Williams Middle School , 6100 Knox St., 77074

, 6100 Knox St., 77074 July 27, 2021: 2-6 p.m.

Pfizer (age 12+)

Acres Home Multi-Service Center (Community Conversations Town Hall) , 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., 77091

, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., 77091 July 27, 2021: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Moderna (age 18+)

Food Town , 5367 Antoine Dr., 77091

, 5367 Antoine Dr., 77091 July 27-30, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

July 31, 2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pfizer (age 12+)

Henry Middle School , 10702 E. Hardy Rd., 77093

, 10702 E. Hardy Rd., 77093 July 28, 2021: 4-6 p.m.

Pfizer (age 12+)

Las Americas Newcomer School, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 77074

6501 Bellaire Blvd., 77074 July 29, 2021: 3-6 p.m.

Pfizer (age 12+)

Landis Elementary, 10255 Spice Ln., 77072

10255 Spice Ln., 77072 July 30, 2021: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pfizer (age 12+)

Sunny’s Flea Market, 8705 Airline, 77037

8705 Airline, 77037 July 31 – August 1, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pfizer (age 12+)

Alief Middle School , 4415 Cook Rd., 77072

, 4415 Cook Rd., 77072 July 30, 2021: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Pfizer (age 12+)

De Buey Y Vaca Flea Market , 8720 Airline Dr., 77037

, 8720 Airline Dr., 77037 August 1, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Moderna (age 18+)

Discovery Green ( Houston Hope for Homeless Block Party), 1500 McKinney St., 77010

Houston Hope for Homeless Block Party), 1500 McKinney St., 77010 August 1, 2021: 3-8 p.m.

Moderna (age 18+)

Here are the following fixed sites:

Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.

8504 Schuller Rd. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.

6201 Bonhomme Rd. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.

1809 North Main St. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.

4605 Wilmington St. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.

6400 High Star Dr. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center , 9314 Cullen Blvd.

, 9314 Cullen Blvd. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.

7037 Capitol St. Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center , 3810 W. Fuqua St.

, 3810 W. Fuqua St. Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

Peavy Senior Center, 3814 Market Street

3814 Market Street Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

Appointment information will be available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.