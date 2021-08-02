Houston is offering free gift cards to those who get fully vaccinated.

According to Houston Health Department, people that are vaccinated at one of its health centers or clinics will receive a $25 gift card starting August 2. To qualify, a person must complete their vaccination process, which may include two shots, within 42 days.

“We are at a pivotal point in the fight against this deadly virus. Positive cases and hospitalizations are increasing, primarily among the unvaccinated, despite vaccines being free and readily available,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “It is our hope the new incentive offered by the Houston Health Department will encourage people to take their best shot and help save lives in the process.”

Eligible health department health center sites include:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center , 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center , 3810 W. Fuqua St. Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

, 3810 W. Fuqua St. La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center , 1809 North Main St. Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 1809 North Main St. Magnolia Multi-Service Center , 7037 Capitol St. Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 7037 Capitol St. Northside Health Center , 8504 Schuller Rd. Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 8504 Schuller Rd. Sharpstown Health Services , 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Southwest Multi-Service Center , 6400 High Star Dr. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 6400 High Star Dr. Sunnyside Health Center , 4605 Wilmington St. Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 4605 Wilmington St.

The gift card incentive program, which was funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will provide 1,900 total gift cards for Walmart, Target, Old Navy, Ross, Amazon, Shell, Walgreens, and METRO, per the press release.