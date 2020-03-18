Idris Elba blasts conspiracy theory that Black people can’t get coronavirus

Actor Idris Elba went live on Twitter to offer updates on his well-being and dispel a “weird myth” he’s noticed since revealing he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Something that’s sort of scaring me when I read the comments and see some of the reactions is: My people — black people, black people — please, please understand that coronavirus … you can get it, all right?” he said in the first of two lengthy video chats conducted Tuesday afternoon. “There are so many stupid, ridiculous conspiracy theories about black people not being able to get it. That’s dumb, stupid.

“That is the quickest way to get more black people killed. And I’m talking about the whole world. Wherever we are, please understand that you can get it. … Just know you have to be as vigilant as every other race. This disease does not discriminate. … As a black person who has contracted the virus, it needs to be said.”

Elba went on to say that he is still asymptomatic, and said he got tested for the disease after learning he had come into contact with someone who was infected; however, he doesn’t reveal a name.

“On Friday, last week, I was told that someone that I had been in contact with had tested positive,” he said. “I’m on location, about to start a film, and the news breaks that this person—who’s also in the public eye—had tested positive, so it was definitely something I had to … quite honestly, my job made me test immediately. I had to test any way, because it meant putting a lot of people at risk if I had been exposed.”

“It’s been a mad 24 hours, as you can probably guess,” Elba said in a video. “And yesterday was good and bad. It was bad because, obviously, I tested positive, but it was also good because I think it opened up a lot of conversation around it. I think it made it more real for some people—definitely made it more real for me and my family.”

Elba’s initial announcement of testing positive for coronavirus: