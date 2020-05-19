PVAMU set to begin new student orientation virtually

Newly-admitted students to Prairie View A&M University will officially begin their First Year Experience (FYE) on Thursday, May 21, 2020. This will mark the start of New Student Orientation (NSO), a full summer of engagement opportunities.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the University decided to suspend face-to-face group orientation sessions and offer a safe, virtual student orientation. The University is using the Comevo software to streamline the orientation process.

Valerie L. Holmes, assistant vice president for Student Experience, said several departments across campus came together to design an online experience that would deliver essential PVAMU information to students and highlight opportunities to create a community throughout the summer.

“I am proud of the way that our campus partners pulled together to shift their thinking from how New Student Orientation has been to what New Student Orientation must be to meet the demands of today,” Holmes said.

The New Student Orientation for freshman and transfer students will occur in three phases:

Part I – the Virtual Module: Beginning May 21 – students register and use an online module to learn the technical side of being a PVAMU student.

Beginning May 21 – students register and use an online module to learn the technical side of being a PVAMU student. Part II – Prepping for “The Hill”: Starting May 25 – students spend the summer bonding and building a virtual community based on their majors and personal interests.

Starting May 25 – students spend the summer bonding and building a virtual community based on their majors and personal interests. Part III – Panther Camp: An immersion into the traditions and culture of the PVAMU community.

For more information on PVAMU’s 2020 New Student Orientation, contact the New Student Orientation hotline at (936) 261-5912, email [email protected], or visit at www.pvamu.edu/orientation.