SBA now assisting Texas small businesses impacted by coronavirus

Many Texas small businesses are already feeling the impact from the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and its disruption of the American way of life. Today, small businesses statewide are eligible to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL). The SBA is processing applications as soon as possible and some are even processed as fast as a within a few days.

The Texas Governor’s Office and the SBA Disaster Office teamed up to rapidly make this recovery funding available to help minimize any economic disruption to Texas’s 2.7 million small businesses, who employ 4.7 million people across the state.

The SBA joins the whole of government response and stands beside Texas’s entrepreneurs ready to help guide them through this unprecedented chapter in our country’s history.

To get money to small businesses across the nation sooner, the criteria for states seeking an economic injury declaration related to Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been revised.

The relaxed criteria have two immediate impacts:

Faster, Easier Qualification Process for States Seeking SBA Disaster Assistance. Historically, the SBA has required that any state or territory impacted by disaster certify at least five small businesses have suffered substantial economic injury as a result of a disaster, with at least one business located in each declared county. Under the revised criteria, states or territories are only required to certify that at least five small businesses have suffered substantial economic injury, regardless of where those businesses are located. Expanded, Statewide Access to SBA Disaster Assistance Loans for Small Businesses. SBA disaster assistance loans are typically only available to small businesses within counties identified as disaster areas by a Governor. Under the revised criteria, disaster loans will be available statewide following an economic injury declaration. This will apply to current and future disaster assistance declarations related to Coronavirus.

The interest rate on EIDL loans is 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. It’s important to note that for the first $25,000 no collateral is required. Over $25,000 you may be required to pledge available collateral.

Apply for loans online by visiting https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/, or call 1-800-659-2955. You can also email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

The SBA launched www.sba.gov/coronavirus to provide information about additional resources small businesses can access now. This includes financing through SBA Loan Guarantee Program – working capital, microloans, express loans and lines of credit – and counseling services through the SBA’s Resource Partner Network to help businesses navigate preparedness plans.

Join the SBA Houston District Office as it provides information on how to apply and where you can get additional help with preparing and applying for an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

The EIDL assistance declaration issued by the SBA makes loans available to small businesses and private, non-profit organizations in designated areas of a state or territory to help alleviate economic injury caused by the COVID-19. These loans can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.

SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans are just one piece of the expanded focus of the federal government’s coordinated response, and the SBA is committed to providing the most effective and customer-focused response possible. It will continue to assist small businesses through our District Office and Resource Partners, including: Small Business Development Centers, SCORE Mentors, and the WBEA Women’s Business Center.

Daily Webinars | March 23rd-27th

9am

https://score.zoom.us/j/401014156

11am – (Spanish/Español)

https://score.zoom.us/j/953359546

1pm

https://score.zoom.us/j/358760584

3pm

https://score.zoom.us/j/293099534