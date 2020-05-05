The Houston Defender asks for support on COVID-19 #GivingTuesdayNow

Giving Tuesday has traditionally been the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, but those that organize the day have set up another day to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, May 5 is #GivingTuesdayNow.

#GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving and unity, set to take place on May 5, 2020 as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world. It’s a day when we can all come together and give back in all ways, no matter who or where we are.

We are excited to be participating in #GivingNewsday, a campaign to bring our neighbors together to subscribe, give, and amplify as they can to support our newsroom’s coverage, especially during COVID-19.

The Houston Defender is working tirelessly to provide you with essential coverage to keep the our community safe and informed. Just like you, the impact this pandemic has on our team affects their health, finances, and routine, but we are persevering and remain committed to our public service.

Your continued support is so meaningful to us during this time, and as part of #GivingNewsday, we encourage you to share our stories and resources with your loved ones and welcome them to subscribe or donate using this link: http://bit.ly/defendercovid.

In a time of uncertainty, the importance of a reliable information source is vital. Because of you, the Houston Defender has existed for 90 years and we cannot continue without you.

The coronavirus crisis has heightened the importance of credible local information and has threatened our very existence because of the loss of advertising dollars. We, at the Defender, are struggling to keep our doors open while we work to provide all the resources and information you need. If you believe local news and information are critical, especially during this crisis, please contribute and help keep us on the job covering the Black community. All donations are tax-deductible.

If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation by check, please make the check payable to “Local Media Foundation” and include the Houston Defender in the memo line.

Send the check to:

COVID-19 Local News Fund

c/o Local Media Foundation

P.O. Box 85015

Chicago, IL 60689-5015

We are forever grateful for your generosity. Below is a special message of thanks from our Publisher and CEO Sonceria “Sonny” Messiah Jiles: