CVS Health to open 44 new drive-thru test sites in Texas on May 22

Building on the company’s comprehensive efforts to help slow the spread of the virus, on Friday, May 22 CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) will open 44 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Texas. The opening of additional test sites across the state and country will be announced by the end of the month.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27. CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity. The 44 test sites in Texas are part of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness.”

Once fully operational, more than half of the company’s 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

New greater Houston-area testing sites:

CVS Pharmacy, 2950 North Dowlen Road, Beaumont, TX 77706

CVS Pharmacy, 26265 Northwest Freeway, Cypress, TX 77433

CVS Pharmacy, 12550 Louetta Road, Cypress, TX 77429

CVS Pharmacy, 15010 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77079

CVS Pharmacy, 1003 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77006

CVS Pharmacy, 5402 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77056

CVS Pharmacy, 2469 Bay Area, Houston, TX 77058

CVS Pharmacy, 5603 FM1960 W, Houston, TX 77069

CVS Pharmacy, 5002 West Main Street, League City, TX 77573

CVS Pharmacy, 2200 Matlock Road, Mansfield, TX 76063

CVS Pharmacy, 8754 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, TX 77379

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy Drive-thru test sites can be found here.