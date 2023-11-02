The Defender has partnered with KRIV, FOX 26 News, for a segment called Top 3 Takeaways on Channel 26’s 5 p.m. newscast. Twice a week, we’ll be highlighting the original, insightful stories our team writes on a variety of topics that highlight Houston’s growing Black community, including health, education, lifestyle, business and racial disparity issues, as well as profiles of prominent citizens.
This week, The Defender Network and FOX 26 discussed the following stories we encourage you to examine:
- Black girls silent dilemma
- Breakthrough Research sheds light on aggressive breast cancers in Black women
- Are you a member of the ‘Sandwich Generation’? How to help your aging parents
