Defender NewsWrap 01/18/2020 Top News Stories of the Week

The face of Texas Southern hangs in the balance, a Texas Congresswoman is overseeing Trump's impeachment, an Emancipation trail may be in the works, and how the Defender is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We’ve got these stories, and more plus Houston events on NewsWrap with Defender Managing Editor ReShonda Tate Billingsley.