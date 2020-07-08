Discover to give $5M to Black-owned restaurants

Discover will donate a total $5 million to Black-owned restaurants. The twist? Anyone can cast a vote on social media from now through October 31, 2020 for the establishment they think should win one of the 200 $25,000 awards available. The #EatItForward campaign is a creative way to distribute funds to those who will need support over the coming months.

“We are excited to give back to a community that’s in need and to show our support in that area,” said Julie Loeger, executive vice president of U.S. cards for Discover. “This is the first time we’ve ever created a social platform with voting. We are excited to be a part of a diverse and inclusive organization not just with words but with action.”

A wide range of places beyond a typical sit-down establishment are eligible to win including food trucks, ice cream parlors, bakeries and coffee shops. Anyone can make up to five nominations per platform and you do not have to be a Discover cardholder to cast your vote. In order for a restaurant to qualify it must be at least 50% Black-owned and located in the U.S. A business does not need to be a Discover merchant to be eligible to win.

Here’s how to nominate your pick for most deserving Black-owned restaurant:

Twitter: Tweet or reply to Discover’s post about its $5 million commitment with a restaurant nomination including @Discover, #EatItForward and #Sweepstakes and @ mention the restaurant’s Twitter account or the name of the restaurant. Instagram: Upload a photo taken by you that is associated with the nominated restaurant and include @Discover, #EatItForward, #Sweepstakes and @ mention the restaurant’s Instagram account or restaurant name within the photo caption. Facebook: Nominate a restaurant in the comments section of Discover’s post about its $5 million commitment.



“Black-owned restaurants can nominate themselves for these awards on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, as well! And we hope they do!” says Kelly Megel, vice president of brand communication. “Another benefit of this program, besides the opportunity for $25,000 is that by sharing and tagging various Black-owned restaurants, it will help create awareness for some of these amazing places to eat. We hope the Eat it Forward initiative will be a way for Black-owned restaurants to promote themselves on social media, and the program hashtag – #EatitForward – will be an ongoing resource for consumers to find and spread the word about restaurants in their area.”

-Forbes