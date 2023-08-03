When Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles announced he would convert some school libraries into discipline centers, he knew the idea wouldn’t go over well. It didn’t. And now, community, civic and elected leaders, along with educators, parents and residents are vowing to fight the move by any means necessary saying it is an attack on communities of color.



Miles’ plans to eliminate librarians and media specialists from 28 New Education System campuses, many of which are at least 60% African American. Teachers at those schools will send misbehaving students to the library — which will be turned into “Team Centers” — to learn virtually.

Leaders outraged

The strategy has drawn international media attention and infuriated local leaders. Mayor Sylvester Turner has been vocal in blasting the plan, accusing Miles of robbing students at certain schools of a vital learning resource while demeaning the value of libraries in education.

“HISD is creating a school district of the ‘haves’ and the ‘have-nots’. With some areas in the district equipped with libraries full of books and technology, while others will resemble stark institutions with no place to go to their school library, to study, to check out a book, get the assistance of a librarian and expand their own imagination,” said Turner.

Turner likened the strategy to “apartheid.”

“If you want to put [misbehaving students] in the gym, put them in the gym,” said Turner, “but don’t close the libraries.”

Defending his decision

Miles, appointed to the position in June by Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath as part of sweeping state sanctions against the district, remains committed to his plan. He is adamant the strategy will create better learning conditions for students and allow the district to redirect more resources to classroom instruction.

“I cannot and will not govern the state’s largest school district by press conference or press release,” said Miles. “The time for politics is over, and we will not be distracted by intentional misinformation.”

Miles has asked Turner, parents and community members to withhold their critiques until they see the Team Centers in practice, arguing that “discipline is a small part” of the model. He has added that the approach is largely centered on providing flexible learning environments for students.

Lost libraries?

Some supporters of the strategy say students have long ago stopped using libraries, so it makes sense. But many blame the district’s relative lack of investment in libraries for this reported lack of use.

While most neighboring districts employ a librarian in every school, many HISD campuses historically have not had them. That’s mostly a function of HISD’s “decentralized” staffing approach, in which principals are given authority to choose which positions to prioritize with a dedicated amount of money. Most principals chose to put resources into areas other than libraries.

As recently as 2021-22, roughly three-quarters of the 28 NES campuses did not employ a full- or part-time librarian, state data shows. However, the records show that all but three of the 28 schools had a librarian in 2022-23, when HISD Superintendent Millard House prioritized the position across the district.

Miles’ reversal of that approach, however, has led to one of the biggest uproars in his short tenure to date.

What happens now?

Miles’ plan will likely move forward. While civic leaders can speak out against Miles’ proposals, they have no legal authority to force him to change course. Only members of HISD’s state-appointed school board — who Morath can replace at any time — have that power. None of the nine board members have responded to requests for comment about the library strategy. However, U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who is running to succeed Turner as mayor, indicated the possibility of federal intervention.

“Eliminating…the libraries are a direct hit on Brown v. Board of Education, which in 1954 decided to integrate our schools. It is a violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act dealing with accommodations,” said Jackson Lee. “This speaks loudly to the Department of Education…and the Department of Justice, who have indicated many things to me that this is getting their attention.”

Though librarians will be cut from some campuses, books will remain on the shelves and available for checkout on an honor system, said Miles.

Turner added that libraries were no longer simply “a warehouse of books,” but had become places where students learned how to navigate information in a digital world and where students could go to “create and produce.”

“We do not want our schools to look like prisons,” said Turner. “You cannot expect us to remain silent. These are our children. These are our kids. These are our schools. This is our city, and long after he is gone, we will still be here.”

Majority Black NES schools at risk:

HISD SCHOOL % AFRICAN-AMERICAN STUDENTS

Alcott Elementary – 62%

Atherton Elementary – 73%

Blackshear Elementary – 87%

Hartsfield Elementary – 79%

Kashmere Gardens Elementary – 79%

Lockhart Elementary – 93%

McGowen Elementary – 60%

Shadydale Elementary – 63%

Thompson Elementary – 89%

Whidby Elementary – 71%

Young Elementary – 82%

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Cullen Middle School – 75%

Fleming Middle School – 60%

Thomas Middle School – 67%

HIGH SCHOOLS

Sterling High School – 49%

Wheatley High School – 54%

Worthing High School – 69%

Yates High School – 85%

“Are there students who need additional support? Yes, and I am 100% supportive of that. But it’s not an either/or. You don’t close the libraries, remove the librarians, and simply have the books on the shelf. What about all the other students? What are you saying to them?” – Mayor Sylvester Turner

“I drank from the colored water fountain. I know what it’s like to have to sit in the balcony of the movie, in the back of the bus. I don’t want to go back to that. … (Mayor Turner) is taking the necessary steps to deal with this incremental step that is going to take us backwards. We’ve got to stop it here.” – U.S. Rep. Al Green

“People don’t want to say this, but the white schools have libraries. If they took libraries from white schools their parents would go nuts. I fought to get libraries at Yates, Sterling, Cullen and Attucks. So, I take this real personal.” – State Rep. Jolanda Jones