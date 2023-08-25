There are Black leaders in education who are hard at work reshaping the landscape for the youth. Dr. James Mosley stands as a shining example of a leader committed to igniting positive change and propelling his community forward as the new superintendent of Yellowstone Schools in the Third Ward.

Mosley brings more than 15 years of educational experience to his role. As a seasoned leader, he has left his indelible mark at YES Prep Public Schools, while also lending his expertise to KIPP Polaris Academy for Boys and other esteemed charter schools in the city.

Yellowstone Schools, a nonprofit non-denominational Christian private institution, finds itself in capable hands under Mosley’s guidance. This year, the school proudly opens its doors to a fresh 9th grade class. The campus, now remodeled and expanded, echoes with the promise of nurturing young minds under his compassionate leadership.

Beyond the administrative desk, Mosley embodies an understanding of the unique hurdles faced by communities of color. His journey isn’t just about titles and positions; it’s about forging connections, uplifting spirits and driving change that ripples far beyond the classroom walls.

In an interview with The Defender, Mosley bares his educational odyssey and outlines his ambitions for the upcoming school year. Join us as we delve into the life, aspirations and impact of a trailblazer who’s not just educating minds, but enriching lives and shaping a brighter tomorrow.

Defender: What inspired you to enter the field of education and what has kept you motivated throughout your career?

Dr. James Mosley: Originally my plan wasn’t to be an educator. I grew up in a family of educators. My mom was a teacher for over 35 years. And because of that I was determined not to go into education. But something pulled me in along the way. I can remember my aunts and all my mom’s friends would always talk to me about making room to get certified in case I ever decide to teach. They were right. It was maybe a year or so after being out of college, I decided to get my certification to teach.

This charter school on the southwest side of Houston gave me my first opportunity back in 2008. What’s kept me going throughout the years was the experiences growing up in a household of educators. I had several advantages that I realized in my first year of teaching that a lot of kids didn’t have. I recognize that unfortunately the quality of one’s education is defined by their zip code. That shouldn’t matter. I’m in a movement. When we talk about poor kids of color in communities where the quality of school is not where it needs to be, there are a ton of people committed to ensuring every kid gets a quality education regardless of where they live.

Defender: As a school-aged kid in Houston, what are some of your fondest memories and experiences that shaped your perspective on education?

Mosley: I grew up in Houston. Went to school in Aldine ISD and had a lot of great teachers throughout my education career. My high school band teacher Mr. Diaz is a great example. He had high expectations of every student. There were no shortcuts with him. At the time I thought he was mean and doing the most, but it wasn’t until I got to college and recognized what high expectations really meant. When I received feedback from my professors about my work and being disciplined, it took me back to my time with Mr. Diaz and how hard he pushed us. My third-grade teacher Ms. Kelly was phenomenal. I was a class clown back then, but she always saw my potential. She gave me room to be myself. Same for my seventh-grade teacher Ms. Hopkins. She taught me the value and joy of reading. These are educators who wouldn’t hesitate to call my parents if they saw me slipping. I decided that was the type of teacher that I wanted to be.

Defender: Could you shed light on the specific challenges you’ve observed within the education system for Black and Brown youth, especially in underserved communities?

Mosley: The deciding factor in the quality of education especially in low-income communities is a school principal. They have the greatest responsibility to close the achievement gap. I know this because I’ve experienced being a part of a school with a strong leader, and one without. I have also been a principal. When you have a strong leader with high expectations, who understands the realities of the community, that leader is primed to hire the best talent, set the best procedures and policies, and to observe the quality of instruction that teachers deliver on a regular basis.

Defender: Charter schools often play a unique role in education. What are your thoughts on the role of charter schools in addressing educational disparities and supporting marginalized communities?

Mosley: I think number one, it’s choice. It gives families who typically have one choice, another option. I’ve served in Third Ward all the way to North Forest, and one of the things I continuously get from parents is them being able to have a choice.

As a parent myself, I chose the neighborhood and community that I wanted to live in because of the school that existed there. Families should have those choices regardless if they can’t move to the suburbs or a better side of town. The other thing is personalized learning pathways, which is a focus here at Yellowstone. As a charter school we get super individualized in terms of how we’re supporting our students. Oftentimes, kids who come to our schools are multiple grade levels behind, but with opportunities through partnerships we build in the community to provide that personalized learning experience.

Defender: Could you elaborate on your strategies and initiatives aimed at uplifting and empowering Black youth in the Third Ward?

Mosley: We have five primary objectives that we’re focusing on to reach our strategic goals. That plan is by 2026, we’ll provide a life changing experience for over 750 kids. One is enhancing academic excellence and implementing research based instructional practices in our classroom. The second is strengthening the social, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing of our students. It’s not enough just to teach them subjects, but we have to invest in social and counseling services to help those who deal with trauma and mental health issues.

Our third objective is fostering community engagement and collaborating with parents and guardians. We want to launch a Parent Teacher Organization because we can’t get this work done successfully without the involvement and input of our parents. Fourth is the personalized learning pathways. We’re increasing our numbers and special education students so we want to make sure they are getting the exact support they need inside and outside of the classroom. We also have gifted students who are super high-performance. Our fifth objective is overall growing our teachers and leaders. Job satisfaction is key, and the way that we ensure that is through our development.

Defender: What advice would you give to aspiring Black educators who aspire to become leaders and make a positive impact on the education system?



Mosley: Know your “why” and your purpose. Understand the reason why God put you on this earth. I’ve spent years digging into my “why.” Ensuring that kids who look like me get a quality education, is part of building God’s kingdom. Second, would be to lean into your values. I’ve been in leadership for more than 10 years. It’s a hard, thankless job. You’re going to take some strong stances that will get people to buy into who you are and what you stand for. The third is to find a mentor or someone who is doing the work that you want to do, connect with them and learn.