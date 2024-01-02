HISD and Texas Southern University (TSU) have joined forces to establish a partnership to train aspiring teachers. Announced on Dec. 19, this collaboration promises to reshape the landscape of teacher education and classroom readiness.

Students enrolled in TSU’s College of Education will simultaneously earn their teacher certification while gaining hands-on experience. The program, named the Learning Legacy Pact, is offering a pathway to both professional growth and financial support.

HISD Superintendent Mike Miles said teacher apprentices play a crucial role in enhancing the classroom experience.

“Teachers who serve as apprentices gain practical experience alongside veteran teachers, so they’re often more qualified to lead a classroom than those who have not had student teaching experience,” said Miles in the announcement.

Nearly 500 teacher apprentices are currently contributing to HISD.

These aspiring educators will immerse themselves in coursework at TSU while actively working as Teacher Apprentices in HISD’s New Education System (NES) or NES-aligned schools. The four-day workweek will see each Teacher Apprentice collaborating with master teachers, learning the NES instructional model, planning lessons, co-teaching, and seamlessly stepping in as substitutes when needed.

Chairman Brandon L. Simmons of the TSU Board of Regents expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Texas Southern University is excited to partner with HISD on the important work of cultivating future educators.”

The innovative program is poised to make an immediate impact, with the first cohort of Teacher Apprentices set to begin their journey in HISD classrooms in January. As the partnership unfolds, additional teacher apprentices will be welcomed, solidifying the commitment of both institutions to shaping the future of education in Houston.

