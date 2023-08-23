The recent release of the spring 2023 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness results by the Texas Education Agency has shed light on Houston Independent School District’s performance and its potential impact on the upcoming academic year.

Reading and Math results

The STAAR results unveiled a nuanced picture of HISD’s performance in reading and math among students in grades 3-8. While there was a dip in reading achievement, math scores remained unchanged compared to previous years. The data has sparked discussions among education stakeholders about the need for potential changes within the district’s approach to address these trends.

The analysis of this year’s results highlights a continued level of academic recovery that was observed in 2022 after the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The proficiency levels in reading-language arts for grades 3-8 remained largely unchanged, indicating a steady progress in addressing academic challenges post-pandemic. Additionally, the STAAR math results showcased positive signs of progress. Of the six tested grade levels, five demonstrated an increase in the percentage of students meeting grade level. Notably, Texas 6th graders mirrored the proficiency levels of the previous year.

Texas students participate in the reading and math STAAR tests annually from 3rd through 8th grade, while 8th-graders exclusively take the social studies exam. Science exams are administered in both fifth and eighth grades.

While HISD’s math scores remained consistent from the previous year, there was a statewide improvement in math performance. The percentage of students meeting grade level increased from 39% in 2022 to 42% in 2023, suggesting a broader positive trend across Texas.

Addressing racial and economic disparities

The STAAR results also highlighted concerning racial and economic disparities within HISD. Across various grades, there were noticeable gaps in the percentage of students meeting grade level. For instance, in reading STAAR, 74% of white 3rd-graders achieved grade level, compared to only 35% of Black students. Similar disparities were evident in math scores. These disparities underscore the ongoing need for focused efforts to address educational inequities.

What next?

It’s important to note that the recently released data only encompasses raw scores from students who took STAAR exams during the spring testing period. The forthcoming final accountability ratings will consider re-test results and exclude a small portion of students with unique circumstances. These upcoming ratings will provide a more comprehensive understanding of HISD’s academic progress and inform potential interventions and improvements.

There are also high expectations for HISD Superintendent Mike Miles to improve these results for this upcoming school year and avoid multiple consecutive years of D or F status to end the state takeover. This month, Miles announced that the district’s overall accountability rating would fall from a B to C under the states revised accountability system if HISD’s standardized test results were the same as last years.