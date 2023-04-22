The Houston Independent School District recently hosted students and their families from across the city at the 11th annual “When I Grow Up” career expo, a free event aimed at introducing attendees to new, in-demand careers in Houston.

The goal of the event, which was sponsored by the HISD College and Career Readiness Department, was for participants to be inspired by over 100 exhibitors from regional companies and organizations demonstrating the skills and knowledge necessary to be successful in high-demand, high-growth industries.

Elementary through high school students attended the event and were able to participate in interactive demonstrations led by industry leaders and visit other exhibitions.

Career and Technical Education student competitions in business, culinary arts and cosmetology took place along with other performances from local schools providing additional entertainment.

During the career expo, which took place at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center at 4400 W. 18th St., 77092, Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Hire Houston Youth Initiative representatives interviewed and hired several students 16-24 years old on the spot for various summer jobs with companies that partner with the City of Houston.

Click here to learn more about the Career Readiness department and its services.

*Interviews and photos by Defender Network photojournalist Jimmie Aggison.

Credit: Jimmie Aggison

