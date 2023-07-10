Every summer parents often seek ways to keep their kids engaged without relying on electronic devices and social media. Fear not, as we have some exciting tips from Writers in the Schools, a Houston-based nonprofit organization that fosters a love for writing in young minds. These activities will not only keep your children’s creative juices flowing but also ensure they have a blast throughout the summer.

Introducing Ciphers (K-5):

Let your kids create their own reverse alphabet cipher using recycled cereal boxes and construction paper. By assigning each letter a corresponding letter from the opposite end of the alphabet (A = Z, B = Y, C = X), they can have fun deciphering three-letter words like “fun,” “run,” and “sun.” Encourage them to code, decipher, encrypt, or create cryptograms for an exciting challenge.

Found Poetry (K-8):

Subscribe your children to a magazine or newsletter and let them select words that resonate with them. They can cut out these words and arrange them into unique poems. This activity encourages creativity and helps them explore different writing styles.

Journal in Invisible Ink (K-8):

Unleash your children’s inner spies by making invisible ink together. Mix baking soda and water, then write secret messages using grape juice as the ink. Using a Q-tip, toothpick, or paintbrush, they can journal in invisible ink. Try out intriguing mystery prompts to stimulate their imaginations and storytelling skills.

Write the Story in a Wordless Picture Book (K-5):

Watch your children’s imaginations run wild as they create their own stories based on the pictures in a wordless picture book. For older kids, challenge them to rewrite the ending of a book they’ve read recently. This activity promotes critical thinking and allows them to exercise their writing abilities.

Interactive Walk/Mall Run or Hike (K-5):

Take your kids on an interactive walk at the mall, through a park, or on a hike. Encourage them to list all the nouns they see and the verbs they participate in. This activity enhances observation skills and vocabulary development while enjoying the outdoors.

Cooking Show (K-2):

Let your little chefs shine by creating their own cooking shows. Help them write scripts, develop recipes, and perform for the family. They can even film their performance for extra fun. Wrap up the summer by binding their recipes into a book, complete with a cover photo. This unique gift will be perfect for the holiday season.

With these exciting and educational activities, you can help your kids beat the summer brain drain while having a blast. So, grab the materials, ignite their imagination, and make this summer a memorable one filled with fun and learning!