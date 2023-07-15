HISD Superintendent Mike Miles unveiled an expanded rollout of the New Education System (NES) plan, encompassing an additional 57 schools across the district.

This development follows the initial selection of 28 schools to participate in the NES program, including notable institutions such as Kashmere, Wheatley, and North Forest high schools.

The NES program aims to bring about comprehensive changes and reform to participating institutions, with a focus on providing additional support in course curriculum offerings, PowerPoints, and demonstrational learning.

HISD Parent talks to HISD Superintendent Mike Miles during family event. Credit: Jimmie Aggison

The newly added campuses, referred to as “NES-aligned” schools, will undergo changes starting in August.

During a recent HISD family event held at Pugh Elementary School on July 11, Miles assured parents and community members that underserved schools would receive the necessary resources for student academic success.

“The whole basis of NES is about equity. It is about providing more resources to the school of NES and NES aligned,” said Miles. “It costs money to have teacher stipends, higher salaries, and teacher apprentices. That’s money that the underserved schools will be getting that the other schools will not be getting.”

Outlined below are key elements of the NES plan and what can be expected from the expanded implementation:

HISD Mike Miles gives a presentation to community members about HISD updates. Credit: Jimmie Aggison

Job Security and Compensation: Teachers at the 57 NES-aligned schools will not be required to reapply for their positions, and significant pay raises will be reserved for the 28 campuses targeted for the most extensive overhaul.

Extended Schedule and Centralized Support: The schools will operate on an extended schedule, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., to offer flexibility for working parents. The district will choose and purchase curriculum materials, provide guidance for lesson plans, and assume responsibility for managing the campus budget, shifting it from principals to the district’s central office staff.

“Hospital Model” Support: A “hospital model” will be established in NES schools, with “teacher apprentices” and “learning coaches” working alongside teachers in classrooms. These support staff positions are responsible for preparing and grading instructional work for teachers.

Extended Hours and Enhanced Resources: NES schools will also modify their before and after-school care hours, operating from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., further accommodating working parents. The district has committed to providing upgraded facilities, including interactive smart boards in every classroom, and assigning highly effective teachers to underserved schools to promote equity.

The additional 57 schools selected to participate in the NES-aligned program are as follows:

Elementary School: Alcott, Ashford, Benavidez, Blackshear, Bonham, Bonner, Brookline, Burrus, Cage, Coop, DeZavala, Durkee, Franklin, Gallegos, Gregg, J.R. Harris, R.P. Harris, Hartsfield, Hobby, Kennedy, Lewis, Lockhart, Looscan, Northline, Oates, Osborne, Port Houston, Robinson, Rucker, Seguin, Smith, Thompson, Wainwright, Whidby, Whittier, and Young.

Middle School: Cullen, Edison, Fondren, Hartman, Holland, Lawson, Project Chrysalis, Revere, and Williams.

High School: Furr, Houston Math, Science and Technology Center, Madison, Scarborough, Sterling, Washington, Worthing, Wisdom, and Yates.

Multi-grade: Las Americas Newcomer, Long Academy, Reagan K-8 Education Center.