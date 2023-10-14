Elevate Collegiate Charter School and Texas Charter School Development (TCSD) have successfully established Elevate’s new campus at St. James Episcopal Church. This move represents a significant milestone for the Greater Third Ward community, offering enhanced educational opportunities and facilities for young scholars.

The ceremonial ribbon-cutting event was attended by notable dignitaries, including Council Member David Robinson, and was led by fourth-grade students. The event celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the renovation and allowed attendees to explore the school premises under the guidance of founder Rebecca Francis-Jones.

Reverend Thomas, Rector of St. James Episcopal Church, conveyed his enthusiasm for this endeavor, emphasizing the church’s commitment to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for the community’s children.

Elevate Collegiate Charter School has been a pillar of educational support for students in the Greater Third Ward area since 2019. However, with the rapid expansion and development of Houston, the school faced a growing challenge in securing a suitable and readily available facility to accommodate its increasing student population.

In response to this challenge, TCSD, a proponent of creating lasting facility solutions to enhance educational opportunities in under-resourced communities, initiated a collaboration with Elevate Collegiate in 2022. Their mission was clear: to address Elevate’s pressing facility needs, ensuring a conducive environment for quality education.

TCSD’s CEO, John Sun, articulated the organization’s unwavering commitment to the cause. He highlighted the Charter School Growth Fund’s support and a substantial financial investment of $2,000,000, all of which went into securing the lease, renovating the premises, and navigating the rigorous City of Houston inspections.

The project’s next phase, scheduled for the upcoming year, involves the creation of 12 fully equipped classrooms, dedicated offices, and a multipurpose cafetorium. This expansion will significantly enhance the school’s capacity, providing space for 472 students. Elevate Collegiate and TCSD are making a resolute investment in the future of Greater Third Ward scholars.

Rebecca Francis-Jones, founder of Elevate Collegiate, expressed her satisfaction with the partnership with TCSD. She commended the seamless collaboration and the dedicated efforts made to prepare the Pre-K through 2nd Grade spaces for the current academic year. She eagerly anticipates the completion of Phase 2, which will enable the school to welcome all its students to the new campus.