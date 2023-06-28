Two graduating Dekaney High School seniors made history as the school’s first Black valedictorian and salutatorian.

Salutatorian A’myri Phillips, who has plans to pursue a career in psychology or cognitive behavioral therapy at the University of Southern California, took a moment to reflect on the magnitude of the occasion and acknowledge the accomplishments of her fellow graduates.

“I stand before you as a proud African-American woman, breaking barriers within my own family as the first to attend college. I have overcome numerous obstacles to stand here today,” Phillips expressed. “I want to acknowledge the challenges many of us have faced as Black students. We have experienced underestimation, being overlooked, racial discrimination, and micro-aggressions. We have had to navigate a system that did not always prioritize our success. But despite it all, we have persevered. We have shown up, worked diligently, and defied expectations.”

Dekaney’s valedictorian, Cali Johnson, who will pursue nursing at the University of Texas, encouraged her classmates to embrace the future with confidence, emphasizing the importance of cherishing the present moment.

“Let us fully absorb this moment, this ceremony, this day, and hold it dear to our hearts,” Johnson urged. “Today signifies the culmination of our efforts and the hard work we have invested to reach this point. We have longed for this moment, and we have earned it. This diploma is a testament to our dedication and perseverance. Today is our day, and we can face the future fearlessly.”

The achievements of these remarkable young women not only mark a significant milestone in their personal journeys but also inspire future generations to break barriers, challenge expectations, and embrace their own potential.