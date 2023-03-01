Lone Star College has partnered with Upstaging to provide graduates with employment opportunities in the touring and production entertainment industry.

“The entertainment and concert touring event business is experiencing explosive growth, which has created opportunities for the next generation of entertainment professionals,” said Linda Leto Head, LSC senior associate vice chancellor external and employer relations. “This new level of partnership with Upstaging will train Lone Star College students on the latest knowledge and technology needed to successfully pursue a career in the production industry.”

Upstaging offers its clients many services in live production, both in concert touring and large corporate events. Services include stage lighting, video production, scenic construction, large event production and management, sales and installation and transportation. Through the partnership, Upstaging will offer virtual guest lecturers, on-site tours, training on industry- standard equipment and additional training opportunities for LSC students.

“I started at the bottom as the sixth guy on a five-person crew for Metallica,” said Chris Barclay, Upstaging’s senior account manager. “This opportunity allowed me to work my way up the ranks and travel the world with several amazing artists. I am now in my 20th year at Upstaging, managing several large corporate clients and helping them find solutions to their complex challenges.”

The Live Entertainment Technology program at LSC-Montgomery trains students to set up, operate and maintain and dismantle stage lighting, stage sets, audio and video equipment such as lighting consoles, dimmer racks, trussing, microphones, sound speakers, mixing boards and build scenic design. Additional areas include computer-aided design and construction.

Upon completion, students will earn an associate of applied science degree in Live Entertainment Technology and are equipped to work for live and recorded events such as concerts, meetings, conventions, news conferences and sporting events.

“Come work with us, and we’ll take your skills and interests and show you how to apply them to creating some of the coolest concerts, television shows and events on the planet, executed at the highest possible level,” Barclay said.

LSC graduates of the Live Entertainment Technology or electrical, carpentry, visual

communication, theater and logistics programs interested in working for Upstaging should contact OEER@LoneStar.edu to discuss possible employment opportunities with a case advisor.