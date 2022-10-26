Need student debt relief? Check out NAACP virtual town hall

More than 30 million borrowers are eligible to have their debt alleviated through Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, and the Department of Education is moving full steam ahead to provide life changing relief.



Join the NAACP for National Virtual Town Hall: Debt. Cancelled. today, Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7p.m. central to get your questions answered. This event, which will be moderated by CBS News Correspondent Jericka Duncan, will be live-streamed from the NAACP’s YouTube and Facebook pages. For those dialing in for the town hall, the participant dial-in number is 1-866-757-0756.



For this discussion, NAACP president Derrick Johnson will be joined by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and actor Marcus Scribner of “Grown-ish.”

Johnson said he, Cardona and Scribner will be answering participants’ questions and discussing the following topics:

The launch of the debt relief application, the application process, and next steps

The impact on student financial burdens

The campaign to cancel student debt

Closing the economic wealth gap

Financial literacy and financial empowerment

Debt relief as economic stimulus

The Department of Education estimates that, among borrowers who are eligible for relief, 21% are 25 years and under and 44% are ages 26-39. More than a third are borrowers age 40 and up, including 5% of borrowers who are senior citizens.

“Everyone knows someone who can benefit from this plan, and we hope you’ll join us for this important conversation,” said Johnson.

Browse resources, statistics, and testimonials to learn more about the impact of student debt on Black borrowers here.