Dozens of parents gathered outside Cage Elementary School and Project Chrysalis Middle School on Sept. 27 to support teachers facing potential job changes due to the Houston Independent School District’s new education system model.

The rally aimed to draw attention to the district’s recent actions, which have concerned many teachers about their job security.

The controversy stems from HISD’s move to terminate two teachers for alleged insubordination, which has outraged educators and parents. The termination occurred three weeks into the new school year and has cast a shadow over the district’s commitment to its educators.

Dr. Luz Martinez, the Central Division superintendent, issued a stern warning during a recent meeting, stating, “If you’re one of the teachers who is refusing to do the model … you will not be here on this campus. I will reassign you to another place because we are not going to be fighting this battle all year long.” This statement left many teachers feeling unsupported and intimidated by the district’s administration.

Parents joined the rally to express their concerns about the district’s handling of the situation. A local educator, Juan Suarez, criticized HISD’s approach, saying, “What HISD is doing is corrupt. They want to set up schools for failure. We aren’t teaching; we are just regurgitating information from the slides. The activities aren’t fun or developmentally friendly for children.”

Credit: Jimmie Aggison

Melissa Yarborough, an HISD parent, shared her worries about the impact on students, stating, “They don’t even finish the lessons in class, so my child sits at home, and I work with her until she understands the assignment in a different way. The problem is not the teacher; it’s the lessons they’re making the teachers use.”

While Cage Elementary and Project Chrysalis Middle School primarily serve Hispanic populations, the concerns raised by parents resonate with those in predominantly Black schools facing similar challenges. Both schools had recently earned high ratings from the Texas Education Agency, and Project Chrysalis had received two National Blue Ribbon awards for its fine arts programs, meticulous coursework, and culture of college preparation.

Myra Lemus, a mother of a 7th grader, expressed her frustration, saying, “When it comes to Project Chrysalis, you have to apply. You need to have good grades. This is already a top school; why must we be NES-Aligned?”