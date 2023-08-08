Pupil sitting at her desk
Pupil sitting at her desk Credit: wavebreakmedia - Freepik

As parents, securing the best education for our children is a top priority. However, with the vast array of schools available, finding the right one can be a daunting task. Each child learns differently, and this has been further highlighted by the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in learning loss and decreased test scores for many students.

In Texas alone, there are over 1,000 school districts, each facing its own set of challenges, whether serving urban communities with tens of thousands of students or rural areas with only a few dozen.

Some major public education concerns in Texas include teacher retention and recruitment, mental health support, funding issues and voucher programs.

For most families in the U.S., exclusive private or preparatory schools are financially out of reach, making public education the primary option. However, the quality of public school systems varies widely from state to state, often tied to funding sources from federal, state, and local governments. Researchers have observed that higher resources and taxes paid by residents typically lead to better school system performance.

Recently, WalletHub released its ranking for the 2023 best and worst public school systems in America, with Texas ranking 28th.

Massachusetts stands strong in first place along with the best math and reading test scores.

Unlike other studies that focus on academic outcomes or school finance, WalletHub’s analysis takes a comprehensive approach, considering performance, funding, safety, class size, and instructor credentials by comparing all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key metrics.

WalletHub highlights the top-performing school systems in the country. These metrics encompass various aspects of public K–12 education, and each was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 indicating the highest quality of education across two key dimensions, “Quality” and Safety.”

Overall RankStateTotal ScoreQualitySafety
1Massachusetts73.0211
2Connecticut65.6036
3New Jersey65.40219
4Wisconsin61.55417
5Virginia60.2875
6New Hampshire60.13515
7Nebraska59.1887
8Maryland59.00154
9Florida57.481010
10North Dakota57.21624
11Indiana57.041312
12Utah56.801214
13New York56.44916
14Delaware56.27252
15Maine55.45283
16Iowa55.081621
17Kentucky54.932113
18Wyoming54.861425
19South Dakota54.791723
20Illinois54.541133
21Vermont54.11248
22Montana53.381926
23Minnesota53.251836
24Pennsylvania53.182027
25Washington51.702911
26Rhode Island51.49329
27District of Columbia51.422234
28Texas50.733018