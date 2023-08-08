As parents, securing the best education for our children is a top priority. However, with the vast array of schools available, finding the right one can be a daunting task. Each child learns differently, and this has been further highlighted by the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in learning loss and decreased test scores for many students.

In Texas alone, there are over 1,000 school districts, each facing its own set of challenges, whether serving urban communities with tens of thousands of students or rural areas with only a few dozen.

Some major public education concerns in Texas include teacher retention and recruitment, mental health support, funding issues and voucher programs.

For most families in the U.S., exclusive private or preparatory schools are financially out of reach, making public education the primary option. However, the quality of public school systems varies widely from state to state, often tied to funding sources from federal, state, and local governments. Researchers have observed that higher resources and taxes paid by residents typically lead to better school system performance.

Recently, WalletHub released its ranking for the 2023 best and worst public school systems in America, with Texas ranking 28th.

Massachusetts stands strong in first place along with the best math and reading test scores.

Unlike other studies that focus on academic outcomes or school finance, WalletHub’s analysis takes a comprehensive approach, considering performance, funding, safety, class size, and instructor credentials by comparing all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key metrics.

WalletHub highlights the top-performing school systems in the country. These metrics encompass various aspects of public K–12 education, and each was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 indicating the highest quality of education across two key dimensions, “Quality” and Safety.”

Overall Rank State Total Score Quality Safety 1 Massachusetts 73.02 1 1 2 Connecticut 65.60 3 6 3 New Jersey 65.40 2 19 4 Wisconsin 61.55 4 17 5 Virginia 60.28 7 5 6 New Hampshire 60.13 5 15 7 Nebraska 59.18 8 7 8 Maryland 59.00 15 4 9 Florida 57.48 10 10 10 North Dakota 57.21 6 24 11 Indiana 57.04 13 12 12 Utah 56.80 12 14 13 New York 56.44 9 16 14 Delaware 56.27 25 2 15 Maine 55.45 28 3 16 Iowa 55.08 16 21 17 Kentucky 54.93 21 13 18 Wyoming 54.86 14 25 19 South Dakota 54.79 17 23 20 Illinois 54.54 11 33 21 Vermont 54.11 24 8 22 Montana 53.38 19 26 23 Minnesota 53.25 18 36 24 Pennsylvania 53.18 20 27 25 Washington 51.70 29 11 26 Rhode Island 51.49 32 9 27 District of Columbia 51.42 22 34 28 Texas 50.73 30 18