The University of Houston is taking strides to address underrepresentation in STEM fields within communities of color through its innovative program, STEM Research Inquiry Summer Experience.

The program is aimed at igniting interest and curiosity among students attending Jack Yates High School. It offers a transformative summer experience designed to encourage young scholars and promote diversity in scientific and medical fields.

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics fields are highly sought-after career paths, but access and opportunities have been limited in communities of color. Recognizing this disparity, UH is determined to empower students and inspire them to pursue STEM careers, breaking barriers and creating a more inclusive future.

“We really looked at the community in which University of Houston resides which is Third Ward. We have our partners right across the street at Jack Yates. All of us should be working together,” said Jacqueline Ekeoba, director of STEM RISE instruction. “We met with some faculty as well as principals there and they shared with us the things that they felt were missing from their science and math experiences.”

STEM RISE is in its second year and 11 high schoolers were equipped with valuable skills and insights to set them on a trajectory for success in their future academic and professional endeavors through collaborative research projects and mentorship opportunities, and support from undergraduates and medical students.

STEM RISE works off of a layered mentoring model where students are mentored by medical students, undergraduate students and faculty for best practices in the use of the science labs and their equipment.

“We want to be able to create an opportunity to really create a bridge for students to be able to come here and to learn more about the university and feel welcomed,” said Mariam Manuel, director of STEM RISE student success. “What can we do on our end to make them feel like they belong?”

Solomon Evans (left), Kemmar Emanuel (right), STEM RISE 2023 participants. Credit: University of Houston

For Solomon Evans, incoming senior at Jack Yates, he said his experience was both enlightening and unexpected. He is creative and is passionate about photography and was excited about how to merge it with STEM.

“What motivated me to join STEM RISE was learning something new, being a sponge, because there are so many things I don’t know,” he said. “Getting more knowledge in what I don’t know and what I could probably do with it in the future.”

Kemmar Emanuel, who is also an incoming senior, hopes to explore mechanical engineering as a future career. He felt confident in his decision after talking with engineering students who shared their experiences through the program.

“I interviewed somebody and was trying to see what incoming engineering students struggle with, and the ups and downs and pros and cons of engineering,” he said. “It pushed me to want that challenge, because a lot of people say engineering is stressful. But I don’t think it would be that stressful.”

All participants will be a part of UH STEM RISE Research Summer Symposium to celebrate their success of completion of the program.

“Years from now, I want this program to continue to be here at the university,” said Manuel. “One day, that undergrad student mentor [will be] a Jack Yates High School alum. That is a full-circle thing that is very possible.”