Being an educator can be a challenging and thankless job. And the high percentage of teachers considering leaving the profession within their first five years raises concerns.

The Texas Association of School Boards reports that low pay and underfunding are among the reasons, but the feeling of being undervalued and unsupported is also a major factor.

In response to the shortage of teachers and to provide a solution to these issues, professors in the College of Education at the University of Houston-Clear Lake (UHCL) have devised a mentoring collaborative to offer progressive and responsive support to new teachers.

The Goal

The mentoring collaborative was envisioned before the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on providing ongoing support and staying connected with newly-graduated students. Associate Professor of Special Education, Elizabeth Beavers, emphasized the importance of students having someone to rely on during their emotional journey through their first year of teaching.

“We have ideals and values that we want to embrace through this collaborative, such as communication and continuity,” she said in a statement. “From the beginning, we wanted to do something so students could stay connected with faculty after leaving.”

The collaborative aims to walk alongside new teachers, offering resources, support, and a nurturing environment to build confidence in their early years of teaching. By partnering with area school districts, UHCL’s program aligns its efforts with the mentorship provided by teachers in the districts, enhancing the overall support network for new educators.

Staying Connected

Associate Professor of Literacy, Language Arts, and Literature Studies, Roberta Raymond, further emphasized the value of connection. UHCL established a webpage and provided email addresses to facilitate communication and ensure graduates had easy access to their professors for guidance and assistance.

The mentoring collaborative is a continually evolving initiative, with teachers offering their support organically out of a desire to help aspiring educators succeed. Associate Professor of Curriculum and Instruction, Kent Divoll, highlighted the importance of staying connected with school districts, offering professional development options, and helping all teachers succeed in the area.

“We have done presentations on classroom management, and training mentors to be the best possible coaches to first-year teachers,” he said. “We want them to know we are here to support them if they want to advance their education. We want to give everyone the tools they need to remain in the profession.”

Impactful Experiences

Andrea Simmons, a current student pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies with a focus on Core Subjects EC-6 and Special Education EC-12, shared her positive experience with the mentoring program.

During her practicum in Clear Creek CISD’s Extended Year Program, she received continuous support from her UHCL alumna mentor teacher and Dr. Beavers, who checked in regularly to ensure Simmons’ growth and progress.

Simmons expressed her gratitude for the impactful mentorship she received and mentioned her intention to apply to Alvin Independent School District after graduation. She firmly believes that ongoing mentorship will encourage more teachers to stay in education longer, making a difference in the lives of countless students.

For more information about the UHCL Mentoring Collaborative, visit their website.